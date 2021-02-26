10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 2011 — To top a week of heavy snowfall, winds of up to 50 mph ripped through Fairbanks on Friday, sending trees into power lines and causing numerous widespread power outages.
But the snow and wind are expected to be replaced by cold, dry, calm weather today as temperatures drop to 20 or 30 below zero tonight.
Golden Valley Electric Association had four of its crews responding to outages Friday, with added help from two contractor crews, spokeswoman Cassandra Cemy said. Crews are working in the Fairbanks and Delta junction area, she said.
The wind has blown enough trees into power lines that Cemy did not have a complete list of areas without power Friday evening. But she said crews are working hard to restore power.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1996 — JUNEAU — Alaska is a popular destination in cyberspace.
Computer users visited the State of Alaska home page on the World Wide Web nearly 100,000 times in one week this month, said Andy Kline, a special assistant to Lt. Gov. Fran Ulmer.
A home page on the World Wide Web is a place where a person, company or organization can put digital information — including advertisements, photographs, sounds, computer software, reports or stories. That information can be accessed by computer users.
When a person accesses the information, it’s referred to as a “hit” on the home page.
During the week of Feb. 4, the state’s home page received 96,737 hits. That’s about twice the number of inquiries made during a typical week in November.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — The firm proposing a pipeline to bring Alaska oil from the Arctic to market used a team of scientists to defend the billion dollar project at an Interior Department hearing.
The hearing entered an unscheduled third day Friday.
Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. said the pipeline from the North Slope to Valdez will be acceptable from biological, botanical, and engineering standpoints.
Opponents avoided attacking Alyeska’s specifics headon Thursday and instead concentrated on the general social and, cultural impact they said the pipeline would have on Alaska.
Much of the testimony, seemingly resigned to the fact a permit for the project will be issued, pleaded for broader studies by the Interior Department.
The ice-free Valdez harbor, where supertankers may some day load 600,000 barrels of North Slope oil per day, will rival a commercial airport with its safety precautions, Alyeska spokesmen said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 26, 1946 — The Fairbanks Winter Carnival Committee issued congratulations today to Piggly-Wiggly for being the first organization in town to complete decoration for the festival. The simulated snow-draped panes painted on the large plate glass store front, the neat red lettering and the gay bunting in Carnival colors have attracted considerable favorable comment from the people of Fairbanks, as has the bunting gracing the front of the Co-op Drug.
Other business houses wishing to decorate for the Carnival are requested to contact the Committee for information on materials and suggested displays.