10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 2011 — Two empty hopper cars of an Alaska Railroad Corp. train derailed Thursday afternoon at a crossing on University Avenue, blocking traffic for several hours on one of the Fairbanks area’s busiest roadways.
A locomotive was pulling the hopper cars when the train derailed, said Kathy Kraft, special agent with the state-owned railroad corporation.
The derailed cars blocked off University Avenue from about 11:30 a.m. until 4:15 p.m.
No one was hurt from the derailment, and the hopper cars remained upright, Kraft said.
The cars derailed on a smaller crossing near the University of Alaska Fairbanks power plant, Alaska Railroad spokeswoman Stephenie Wheeler said. The train was headed eastbound to a rail yard when the derailment was detected at the University Avenue crossing, she said.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1996 — WHITEHORSE, Yukon Territory — Jeninne Cathers proved that, as usual, reality is far more impressive than movie land.
Cathers was the only Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race Finisher to pull into this busy little city Saturday afternoon and she looked nothing like the actress she doubled for occasionally in the recent television movie, “The Cold Heart of a Killer.”
“You know it’s funny,” remarked Cathers’ brother, Brad, to a friend. “Rate Jackson would jump off the sled and her hair would be perfect, and look at Jeninne.”
Cathers had an inch-thick layer of ice surrounding her boots from overflow, and her face was red and lips were chapped from constant exposure to cold.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1971 — Nearly two score Fairbanksans, representing virtually every section of the community, urged the Department of the Interior yesterday and today to grant a permit to construct the trans-Alaska oil pipeline under stringent requirements which will protect the ecology.
Labor union officials, Natives, legislators, bankers, news media representatives, University of Alaska educators and administrators, and plain citizens, led by Mayor Julian C. Rice, paraded to the stand to present their case in the environmental impact hearings at Sydney Laurence Auditorium in Anchorage.
The hearing was a continuation of testimony for and against pipeline which started in Washington, D.C. last week. The major difference was that while preservationists opposed to the pipeline dominated the Washington hearings, proponents of the pipeline were in vast majority in the Anchorage meeting.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 25, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Delegate Bartlett of Alaska urged the Interior Department today not to put into effect its proposal to limit fish traps in Alaska to 20 to one person or firm during the coming fishing season.
“If the regulations are promulgated for the 1946 year,” Bartlett testified at a department hearing, “it will cause confusion in the industry and the department should take that into account. The hearing should be recessed and continued in Alaska next summer and no effort should be made to put the regulation into effect this year.”
Bartlett and Gov. Gruening of Alaska asserted the salmon industry did not pay sufficient taxes in the Territory and took too much wealth from Alaska. Both insisted that residents of the Territory should have preference for trap sites and declared that if it were left to the residents of the Territory, all trap sites would be abolished.