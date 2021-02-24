10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 2011 — Coal ash is black and dirty.
It sticks to your shoes and your fingers and leaves black streaks in its tracks.
But is it hazardous?
A new report says coal ash in Fairbanks contains more chemicals th an people think and should be more carefully regulated and disposed of. But it is not considered hazardous by environmental regulators, and the coal industry says it’s no worse than dirt.
Buki Wright, president of Aurora Energy, scooped a handful of the black silty substance from a mound of ash, lightly dusted in snow, off Van Horn Road last week. A blackened truck dumped another load, from the Aurora power plant, th at would soon be turned into a parking lot.
“Does it have metals in it? Yes. Does the dirt in the elementary school playground have metals in it? Yes,” he said.
The U.S. environmental Protection Agency, sparked by a major spill in Tennessee several years ago, is proposing to regulate coal ash for the first time because of concerns that chemicals from coal ash could leach into ground water. That would change the way the ash is handled in Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1996 — Fairbanks Mayor Jim Hayes, responding to a tipster, has brought in private auditors to examine cash handling practices at the city’s police department.
“I just got this Wednesday afternoon,” Hayes said of the unidentified citizen’s tip. “I called for an investigation and that is continuing. I’m on top of it.”
The mayor’s comment came after a half-hour closed door meeting Friday morning with Public Safety Director Mike Pulice, police Capt. Ken Steinnerd and Detective Paul Keller.
Pulice, who supervises police officers and city firefighters, left the mayor’s office shortly after 11:30 a.m. He was flanked by Steinnerd and Keller.
“Speak to the mayor,” Pulice said, declining to discuss the situation.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — The benefits to the economy from the trans-Alaska pipeline are as important as its effect on the environment, Gov. William Egan said Wednesday.
“If they are not, then Alaska will have to be shunted out of the nation’s economic system and be left to straggle along on its own until it collapses financially,” he said.
Egan was the first witness as the Interior Department opened the second round of hearings on the environmental effect of the proposed pipeline.
“Alaska cannot be a viable state and a total natural preserve at the same time,” the governor said.
“The impression has also been created that the question of whether the pipeline will be built can be decided solely on the criteria that every demand in the realm of ecological concern be met,” he said.
“I only ask that Alaska’s potential not be sapped through the Imposition of environmental absolutes for which all the necessary ingredients do not yet exist,” Egan said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 24, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 23, 1946 — Sports events and prizes of a large trophy cup and miniature ice skates to be awarded children during the Fairbanks Winter Carnival to be held March 7, 8, 9, and 10, were announced today by George Schaack, chairman of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Children’s Sports Committee.
Top prize in the children’s events is the Martin A. Pinska Store Trophy for the winner of the Junior Dog Derby. This cup will be offered again next year, but will be offered again next year, but will become the property of any entrant who wins it twice. Since the child’s name will only be inscribed on the cup and displayed in the trophy case at the high school, the Pinska Store is also awarding medals to the contestants who place first, second and third. To be eligible for the Junior Dog Derby the child — boy or girl — must be 8 through 14 years of age.