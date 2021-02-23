10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 2011 — HOUSTON — The political turn oil sweeping the Arab world drove oil prices sharply higher and stocks much lower Tuesday despite efforts by Saudi Arabia to calm turbulent markets.
The unrest th at has spread from Tunisia to Libya pushed oil prices to a two-year high and has spurred an increase in gasoline prices. The specter of rising energy costs and accelerating inflation in turn unsettled investors.
Oil is now at a price not seen since the recession began, and it is more than $20 above goals set in recent months by Saudi officials as strong enough to satisfy the top producers but not so strong they might suffocate the global economic recovery.
Although there are still plentiful supplies of oil and gasoline in the United States and in much of the world, U.S. consumers are now paying an average of $3.17 per gallon for regular gasoline a rise of 6 cents per gallon over the past week, according to the AAA daily fuel gauge report. With consumers paying roughly 50 cents more per gallon than a year ago, analysts are warning th at prices could easily top $3.50 by the summer driving season.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1996 — The borough assembly sent a loud message to the construction industry Thursday night: Hire locally.
The assembly unanimously endorsed a resolution calling for the use of special negotiated labor agreements in the construction of a new elementary school on Eielson Air Force Base and a $20 million renovation of Lathrop High School in Fairbanks. Both borough projects are expected to get under way this spring and employ hundreds of people.
The standing-room-only crowd of about 250 people in the audience, mostly union members, applauded the vote.
“People realize what it will do — it ensures local hire to its maximum,” Joe Thomas, business agent for Laborers Local 942, said as people streamed out of the assembly chambers after the vote. “It makes sure real estate people sell real estate and car people sell cars.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1971 — The mysteries of satellite communication, the use of the electron microscope in the field of mining, steps involved in mapping accurately a tract of land-fascinating subjects like these await exploration at the annual Open House of engineering students on the University of Alaska campus at College.
Students in three fields — electrical, civil and mining engineering — were preparing exhibits this week to demonstrate to bus loads of high school visitors and, hopefully, to a large representation of the Fairbanks area public, next Thursday, Feb. 25. Visitors were expected from Nenana, Big Delta and elsewhere.
Dennis Rice, a senior in electrical engineering, who is in charge of publicizing the event, announced today that groups of students would arrive on the campus at mid-morning from Lathrop, Monroe and Eielson high schools for regularly scheduled tours.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 23, 1946 — KODIAK — The SS Puente Hills, towing the aft end of the broken Russian tanker Donbass with its human cargo of 23 persons who refused to be taken off, fought increasing gales south of the Aleutians today attempting to ride out the storm, the Navy’s Alaska sea frontier reported.
Twenty-three had been taken off and were aboard the Puente Hills an American tanker out of Los Angeles, the Navy said.
The bow end of the ship, believed to carry the master and 15 officers and men, was not definitely located but the Navy fleet tug Sarsi, dispatched from Adak yesterday, radioed it was proceeding at full speed to investigate a radar contact 50 miles distant.