10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 2011 — The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued its first nuisance abatement order for a home heating device last week in Fairbanks.
The order dictates that the owner of an old bar-turned-home off the Old Steese Highway stop creating a nuisance with the use of his outdoor coal-fired boiler.
The building is located at 150 Farmers Loop Extension and was previously home to the Old Steese Lounge and then the Dog’s Bar. It is owned by Larry Gilbert, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough assessor’s office.
The order doesn’t mean Gilbert must stop using the boiler altogether.
“It’s not that the moment he turns it on he’s being a nuisance,” said Moses Coss, DEC supervisor in Fairbanks.
The order simply says Gilbert can’t use the boiler when it creates a nuisance — based on ambient air conditions, wind direction, wind speed and type of fuel.
“It’s up to him to figure out a way,” Coss said.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1996 — WASHINGTON — Americans can expect to see a dramatic transformation of television, telephone and computer services, now that a historic overhaul of the nation’s telecommunications laws has sailed through Congress.
But how soon?
“I think you’ll see companies reacting fairly quickly,” Vice President Al Gore said in a telephone interview Thursday.
President Clinton is likely to sign the bill within a week, Gore said.
The massive overhaul of the 1934 Communications Act would allow head-to-head competition between cable TV and local and long-distance telephone companies, deregulate cable rates and allow media companies to more easily expand their holdings. It also would restrict smutty material on computer networks and television.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1971 — Fairbanks’ groundhogs slumbered on in their subterranean dens this morning, blissfully ignorant that today was the day they were to determine if spring would be early or late.
“No groundhog in his right mind would even think of coming out in this weather,” John Trent, game biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, said. “That’s an old statewide tradition, but it doesn’t work in the northern latitudes.”
For what it’s worth, the National Weather Service reported cloudy skies this morning. According to tradition, if the groundhog emerges from his den to see his shadow, he is frightened and returns for another six weeks hibernation. That means a late spring. But if skies are cloudy, and he doesn’t see his shadow, he remains awake, and an early spring is indicated. There doesn’t seem to be a rule to cover lazy Alaskan groundhogs, who probably won’t emerge until late April or early May.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 2, 1946 — Harry Hopkins, then a boy of seven or eight, was one of those who shouted “Klondike or Bust” at the Sioux City, Iowa, railroad station when John Weggers and his party set out to join the stampede to Dawson in 1898, Weggers recalled after learning of Hopkins’ recent death.
Weggars, known as “Moose John” since the Klondike days, left Sioux City on March 10, 1898, in a party of 36 organized by Doc Henry, he said. They chartered a special railroad car for $16 each to go to Seattle, traveling in style with a porter of their own to look after them. When the town turned out at 5 a.m. to give them a sendoff that morning, young Harry Hopkins, whom Weggars says he remembers well, was one of the excited throng that shouted the party’s slogan.