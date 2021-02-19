10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 2011 — A hockey rink out Bob and Leslie Hajdukovich’s back door is a perennial winter playground for their children, friends and neighbors.
Thursday evening, a half dozen young hockey skaters pulled their pucks and paused while the Hajdukoviches were awarded a framed certificate naming them the winners of the 2011 Best Back Yard Rink contest.
When the short ceremony concluded, the skaters banged their hockey sticks on the ice in appreciation and resumed playing.
This is the fifth year the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame has recognized backyard rink makers — and it is just one of the many events during Hockey Week in Fairbanks.
Building an outdoor ice rink is Bob Hajdukovich’s baby, an after-work endeavor he started in 1996 at the couple’s previous home and continues at their Hamilton Acres home.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1996 — Canceled: Snowmachine race. Too much snow.
Well, that’s not quite the way it happened Sunday at the Polar Roller Raceway on Dennis Road in North Pole.
The Fairbanks Motorcycle Racing Lions were scheduled to hold the first race of the season, but ended up calling it off due to poor turnout. The low participation was credited to — get this — Sunday morning’s snowstorm.
The National Weather Service reported a total of 14.2 inches of fresh snow at the airport since midnight Friday, the bulk of th at falling Saturday night and Sunday morning.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1971 — The Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation last night elected new directors and approved a proposal to charge $10 a year annual dues for membership.
Elected to three year terms were incumbents Robert Claus.
Kathleen “Mike” Dalton, Wally Baer, Dr. Ancel Earp, Ron Nerland, Harry Porter, C. W. Snedden and a new member Mrs. Grace Schaible.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 19, 1946 — In voting a hail of resolutions by its Legislative Committee, the Chamber of Commerce today went on record as favoring: rescission of Executive Order No. 28, which withdraws large tracts in the Cordova and Anchorage areas; establishment of a fur and game study and experimental station at the University, and a complete revision of the present Highway Bill before considerations by the legislators.