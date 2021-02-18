10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 2011 — The Fairbanks District Attorney’s office has dismissed the case against a Healy man who was charged with possessing two wolfhybrids.
Assistant District Attorney Ben Seekins on Thursday confirmed that charges against Terry Delbene, 59, had been dropped. Delbene was charged for possessing two wolf hybrids on Jan. 26.
Seekins said he dismissed the charge because he did not believe Delbene was aware that the dogs were wolf hybrids.
“In any crime, you are required to have an action and a mental requirement,” Seekins said. “You’re required to take an action and to do so intentionally, knowingly, negligently or with criminal intent. I didn’t think he was aware that they were wolf hybrids.”
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1996 — Dr. Frederick A. Cook never set foot on Mount McKinley’s 20,320-foot peak in 1906.
That’s according to a majority opinion released by a trio of Fairbanks judges two weeks after a mock trial at the University of Alaska Fairbanks aimed to settle the 90-year old controversy.
Fairbanks Superior Court Judges Jay Hodges and Ralph Beistline said Cook’s so-called McKinley photos, published in 1907 and 1908, were fakes taken no higher than at the 6,000-foot level. That judgment tracks with the opinions of most historians who have reviewed the Brooklyn explorer’s claims.
The judges based their decision on “Cook’s inaccurate description of the summit, miscaptioned photographs, including the fake (summit) peak, and the failure of Dr. Cook to correct or explain those errors in his lifetime,” according to a release summarizing the 40-page decision.
The decision wasn’t unanimous.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1971 — JUNEAU — The entire Republican delegation in the state legislature has accused Gov. William A. Egan of acting illegally when he fired three members of the State Board of Fish and Game last weekend.
The 10 Republican members of the Senate and nine GOP House members made the charge in a statement distributed to newsmen by Senate Majority Leader Terry Miller of Fairbanks and House Minority Leader Clem Tillion of Halibut Cove.
“He just Hat broke the law,” Tillion declared.
At issue is the dismissal of three members whose terms on the ID-member board would not have expired for at least another year. The three are Dick Ward, Fairbanks businessman and sportsman; Jim Reardan of Homer, a former biologist with the Department of Fith and Game and C.R. Houston, an air charter operator from the Palmer area.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 18, 1946 — CHURCHILL, Man. — Eleven large snowmobiles, part of the Canadian Army’s “Musk Ox” operation to test methods of traveling in the Arctic, were reported today to have reached Nanula, 85 miles north of here.
A U.S.-built Weasel, a one-and-a-half-ton vehicle, broke down and returned to Churchill.
The temperature yesterday was 38 degrees below zero as the 47-man party resumed its 3,100-mile journey, scheduled to end May 5 at Edmonton.