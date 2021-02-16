10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 2011 — Call it a training run with one sweet victory at the end.
Willow musher Dallas Seavey claimed two titles Tuesday night: 2011 Yukon Quest champion and rookie of the year.
Seavey said from the beginning the Quest was just preparation for the 2011 Iditarod.
“I think we’re ready for the Iditarod,” he told a cheering crowd of several hundred people gathered on the Chena River.
Seavey ran through the finish chute at 11:05 p.m. just minutes off his planned arrival. He said earlier in the race that he didn’t think he could win it.
“But there are things you can’t anticipate,” he said.
Cold weather and tough trail conditions made racing difficult for the 25 mushers who started the race in Dawson on Feb. 5. In 10 days, 11 mushers have scratched or withdrawn from the 1,000 mile race.
But his plan of running laid back and easy — then gradually racing aggressively — paid off. He finished with 10 dogs in 10 days, 11 hours and 53 minutes.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 1996 — A single red carnation bows from the glass vase on the dining room table. Candies overflow from a dish and the beige rug bears tell-tale stripes from a recent vacuuming.
Welcome to Sigma Phi Epsilon, the first and only fraternity house in the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ 79-year history. Forget the beer-swilling, head-butting, panty-raiding frat boys made infamous in National Lampoon’s “Animal House.”
These are nice guys. Just ask them. Here, nine young men live by several sets of rules for gentlemanly behavior: a weekly chore list, a Sig Ep handbook and a brochure titled, “The Balanced Man Project.”
“We are trying to come out of the dark ages,” explained brother Scott Sanner, 22, after offering a visitor a glass of orange juice.
House manager Rich Luht, 21, put it this way: “We’re becoming the men that we want to be.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 1971 — WASHINGTON — Gov. William A. Egan this morning opened Interior Department hearings on the trans-Alaska pipeline with a plea to the United States to keep its promises made to Alaska at statehood, by developing the North Slope oil reserves.
But a member of the Canadian Parliament warned that, in its draft environment impact statement, the department has not paid enough attention to the danger of oil spills along the Canadian west coast and to the effect of heavy tanker traffic there on diplomatic relations between the two countries.
And a freshman congressman from Wisconsin released copies of an internal Interior Department memorandum which criticizes the impact statement.
“The choice of whether the oil shall ever be developed should be, by right, the choice of the people of Alaska,” Egan told an audience of close to 500 persons this morning.
He argued that Alaskans are greatly concerned about possible damage to their state’s environment.
“We are in no hurry to see our landscape unnecessarily dotted with oil derricks,” the governor said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 16, 1946 — The Chena Bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic tomorrow (Sunday) morning from 9:30 a.m. until about 1 p.m. This is necessary to enable the Winter Carnival Committee in charge of putting up the lights to work on the bridge in safety.
Arrangements for detouring traffic from the bridge to crossing the Chena on the ice were made with the Police Department, Fire Department, Street Department and the Road Commission.
“This closing of the bridge is a safety precaution,” said M. A. Deutsch, committee chairman. “A number of years ago a workman fell from the crown of the bridge and was very seriously inured. We don’t want any accidents this year,” Deutsch concluded.