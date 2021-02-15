10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 2011 — Fairbanks police are looking for an armed man suspected of robbing the First National Bank Alaska near the Johansen Expressway.
The crime took place about 2:15 p.m. Monday when one man in a ski mask with plastic bags over his feet and a pistol entered the bank and demanded money.
After stashing cash into a bag, he drove a Chevy Impala to the Fairbanks Walmart parking lot, according to various security cameras. There, he reportedly switched vehicles and entered a “pirate cab,” which had been stripped of markings, and departed.
“This was as cookie-cutter as it gets,” said Fairbanks Police Chief Laren Zager, who briefed the Fairbanks City Council on the robbery Monday night.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1996 — Alaskans won’t find Outsiders bidding in state land auctions should a measure facing a House vote be signed into law.
Senate Bill 190, passed unanimously from the House Resources Committee on Wednesday, requires participants in state auctions to be Alaska residents for at least one year.
“We want to protect Alaska citizens every chance we get,” said Rep. Joe Green, R-Anchorage and chairman of the House Resources Committee. “This is another opportunity to do that.”
Under the measure, sponsored by Sen. Robin Taylor, R-Wrangell, Alaskans would get first crack at any state land. Outsiders could bid on leftovers in a second offering.
The measure exempts commercial, industrial and agricultural lands, irking some Delta Junction farmers.
Ambrose, Taylor’s chief of staff, said calls from Fairbanks- and Delta-area farmers convinced Taylor to specifically exclude farmland.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1971 — SEATTLE — Even if all the problems are solved soon, it is doubtful construction of the Trans-Alaska pipeline will begin this year, the president of Alyeska said.
If all hurdles are cleared by July , Alyeska will start construction of a pipeline service road from the Yukon River to Prudhoe Bay in October, Ed Patton, Alyeska president said.
Alyeska will pledge a maximum environmental protection and to hire as many Alaska Natives as possible, Patton said in testimony to the Interior Department.
The department will hold public hearings on the project Tuesday and Wednesday in Washington, D.C. and Feb. 24-25 in Anchorage.
"We will welcome the opportunity to tell what we have found to be reassuring about this project," Patton said.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 15, 1946 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — "I think that insofar as Alaska is concerned, the departure of Secretary of Interior Harold L. Ickes probably is a blessing," Delegate E. L. Bartlett, Democrat of Alaska said yesterday.
Commenting on Ickes resignation, Bartlett told a reporter:
"I think it is true that Ickes was very much despised by the people of Alaska. His policies in regard to Alaska were not held in very high esteem."