10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 2011 — Rae Britton first heard of the Stanley Cup when she was a 5-year-old in Seattle.
On Sunday, the 75-year-old Britton was among the first fans in the Big Dipper Ice Arena to touch the National Hockey League’s championship trophy in its first visit to Fairbanks, a kickoff to Hockey Week in Fairbanks.
Britton sat in a wheelchair next to the Cup during a group photograph that featured about 200 fans positioned at center ice in the Big Dipper.
Mike Bolt, the keeper of the Cup for the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto, brought the NHL’s prize to the ice from a locker room as North Pole photographer Chris Tanner prepared to shoot photos from behind an upper row of seats in the arena.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1996 — JUNEAU — A state lawmaker wants to send parents seeking a divorce back to school to learn about the financial and emotional costs of parting.
Rep. Pete Kott, R-Eagle River, said his idea is that if divorces were tougher to come by that some troubled marriages might stick together.
“Kids are better off in less-than-perfect families than they are in a broken home,” Kott said. “If we can save one or two marriages, I think we’ve come a long ways.”
Kott introduced a bill last week that would require parents to take a course on divorce’s effects on children, on family and on their financial responsibilities.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1971 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 13, 1971 — ANCHORAGE — Alaska will face bankruptcy within five years and tripled income taxes unless it cuts back spending, State Sen. Ron Rettig, R-Anchorage has told the Greater Anchorage Chamber of Commerce.
The financial picture he prophesied was based on revenue projections prepared by Gov. William Egan's office, Rettig said. He called the situation "frightening."
Rettig did however, compliment the administration on the fact it had recognized the situation.
The problem began, said Rettig, with the 1970 budget. The budget that year was $237.8 million with an end of the year surplus of $814 million.
By 1975-76, he said, the budget will have Increases to at least $498.9 million and the surplus will have shrunk to a minuscule $31.9 million. And that was a conservative estimate, said Rettig.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 14, 1946 — CHURCHILL, Man. — The start of exercise Musk-Ox — an 81-day experimental military trek through the trackless Arctic — was postponed until tomorrow because of a howling wind which swept the treeless waste today with punishing 40-below-zero cold.
The icy wind, kicking up the worst weather of the winter in the north country, made it impossible to start the 3,100-mile overland trip at the scheduled time, 8:15 this morning. At Eskimo Point, 200 miles from here, it was 50 below.
"We can't travel in blowing snow," said Lt. Col. John Wilson, base commander. "Weather like this will stall us no matter where we are."