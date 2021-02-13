10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 2011 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is installing a new type of ventilation system at one of the district’s elementary schools.
Facilities Assistant Superintendent Dave Ferree hopes the new equipment will pick up smaller particulate matter than the old system, potentially increasing air quality in Woodriver Elementary.
A typical winter morning outside Woodriver includes wood smoke pluming from surrounding wood boilers. Oftentimes, the smoke makes its way into the school’s parking lot, then begins to permeate the building. Sometimes it’s unnoticeable, sometimes it’s just a bad smell and sometimes it’s visible indoors.
“Today, it’s the smell,” Laura Palomino, Woodriver’s attendance secretary, said on Friday morning.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1996 — For sale: one used utility system. Includes electric, telephone, heat, water and sewer systems. Needs some work. All or nothing.
A unanimous Fairbanks City Council declared it will accept bids until May 15 for the Municipal Utilities System, clearing the way for an eventual sale.
The entire system is for sale. The city will not accept offers for just one utility.
“It’s time to put MUS as a whole on the market,’’ said Mayor Jim Hayes. “We’ll wait to hear from whomever. We’re not closing the door.”
The council approved a motion Monday night to sell MUS with little debate, although members spent almost two hours in executive session — closed to the public — discussing the matter.
“The council was unanimous in its desire to ... look at offers (and) obtain the best value for the city,” said Councilman Jim Whitaker. “In order to do that, we need to talk to more than one party.”
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1971 — the ration faces a crisis as great today as it did in the Civil War days, and the great danger is that Americans will over-react to the pressures, Gov. John Love of Colorado told a gathering of Lincoln’s birthday celebrants last night.
Love, U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, former Gov. Keith H. Miller and three Republican legislators headed the crowd which gathered at the Silver Spur for the traditional Republican banquet.
Gov. Love likened the tensions today with those which Abraham
Lincoln faced in the Civil War period. He noted that Lincoln, like Richard Nixon, was a minority president and faced problems of crisis proportions.
“Lincoln never lost his balance, his compassion or his faith in the people,” Love said. “He believed in the system — the system of democracy which has served us so well over the years.
“Look at ourselves today. The crisis is as great now as then. There is as much or more division as there was during the Civil War. It is not a geographical division, but one of the age, race and beliefs. The greatest threat is not that the radicals are going to win — I am confident there is no real threat in that. The real danger is in a growing feeling of fear and frustration and that somehow we will over-react. In over-reacting we could lose our liberties and the great inheritance we have.”
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 13, 1946 — EDMONTON, Alta. — When Canada assumes responsibility for the Alaska Highway, a “substantial relaxation” of regulations government travel over the 1,523-mile road is anticipated as civilian accommodations become available, an official connected with the project said last night.
Several proposals for stopping places and filling stations are under consideration and they should make it possible to open the road for increased traffic early this summer, the official said.
To date civilian accommodations are adequate as far as Fort St. John, in British Columbia’s north-east corner. North of that village, civilians are permitted to travel only if they have business reasons.