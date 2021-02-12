10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 2011 — ANCHORAGE — A federal pipeline safety office investigation says the trans-Alaska pipeline poses a risk to public safety and the environment and that issues tied to corrosion, inspection and pipeline restarts after shutdowns must be addressed.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration handed Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. a list of proposed corrective measures tied to challenges that have spun off from having too little oil in the 48-inch diameter, 800-mile pipeline.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1996 — MILE 101 STEESE HIGHWAY — Rick Mackey leaned against Peter Butteri’s sled, trying to look non-chalant as a cloud of nervous cigarette smoke swirled around his head Sunday evening.
“’Bout ready to roll?” he asked.
“Not really, I don’t want to be the first one,” Butteri said.
The first one up Eagle Summit, the first one to attack a 3,750-foot mountain after dark with conditions uncertain as the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race pushed into its third day. After rolling into this old, abandoned gas station within five minutes of each other Sunday morning on a monstrously difficult section of trail, neither Mackey, Butteri nor John Schandelmeier was in any hurry to hit the equally tough 30-mile trail to the Central checkpoint at Witt’s End.
Mackey had good reason to pause, though he and his dogs began to get impatient. The Quest “rookie,” an 18-year Iditarod veteran, had never made the run up the summit. Race veterans Schandelmeier and Butteri have both made the climb several times.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1971 — It’s a bad year for moose and not too good for people, either, indicated by a recent rash of attacks the four-legged critters are making on their two-legged neighbors.
According to John Trent, a game biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game several occurrences of moose attacking people have been reported this week.
Just the other day, Trent and ADF&G Protection Officer Maurice Christie related, two eight-year-old girls, Mona Lisa Perdue and Gretchen Snider, were walking from University Park School where they had been attending a Girl Scout meeting.
As the girls walked along a path in some trees they encountered a moose, face to face. Scared by the belligerent animal, Gretchen ran one way and Mona Lisa the other.
Gretchen reached safety but Mona Lisa was no where to be found. Three carloads of ADF&G personnel were rushed to the area to search for the child and the moose.
Finally, according to Christie, Mona Lisa was found, unharmed. She said she was unable to escape from the animal so she lay face down in the snow. The moose circled around her a number of times before wandering off.
Although department people spent considerable time looking for the moose it was never found.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 12, 1946 — WASHINGTON — Governor Gruening of Alaska was stumped for a minute the other day by two women from Hawaii.
He met them in a corridor of the capitol. “You know,” he told them, “Alaska is going to copy one of your customs. But instead of hanging flowers around visitors’ necks we are going to place a garland of silver fox furs around their necks.”
And then, says the governor, both the women asked:
“Don’t you grow mink in Alaska?”