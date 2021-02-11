10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 2011 — The hunt was on for Yukon Quest leader Hugh Neff as mushers began to leave Dawson City on Thursday.
Neff was the first out, leaving at 2:35 a.m. Alaska time after a mandatory 36-hour layover.
He was followed by 2010 Quest champion Hans Gatt at 5:16 a.m. and Fox musher Ken Anderson at 7:33 a.m.
Eureka musher Brent Sass left Dawson just after 9 a.m., preceding a pack of mushers that included 2009 champion Sebastian Schnuelle and rookies Allen Moore, Wade Marrs and Dallas Seavey.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1996 — All the fretting, all the grumbling, all the bah-humbugging about the Interior’s snow drought disappeared Saturday as fast as a Yukon Quest dog team leaving the starting line.
“It certainly came in the nick of time,” Stuart Morse, a Quest sponsor and owner of Cold Spot Feeds, said as he watched teams hook up for the start of the 1,000-mile race to Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. “I wouldn’t even want to say it would have been better if it came earlier — at least it’s finally here!”
Indeed, most everyone at the race start seemed jovial about Fairbanks’ last minute snowfall that started Friday and dropped about a half foot by Saturday evening. Snow is expected to continue through this afternoon, with am additional two or three inches accumulation.
The Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory Sunday night for the Parks, Richardson and Elliot highways.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1971 — JUNEAU — A University of Alaska plan to adopt a “management contracting” concept for new construction — which its proponents say will save time and money — was raked over the coals Wednesday night at a joint legislative hearing.
The hearing was called by the Senate and House Labor and Management committees to hear university officials and consultants explain program.
But after a three-hour, sometimes heated exchange involving legislators, university regents and planners, and Alaskan contractors and architects, the hearing was recessed with the chairman of the Senate committee charging none of the questions were answered satisfactorily.
“There was doubletalk in the meeting tonight,” said Sen. C.R. Lewis, R-Anchorage, who recessed the session until this afternoon.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 11, 1946 — Dog team drivers will be richer by $2,000 when the prize money of the Fairbanks Winter Carnival is divided after the last race is run March 9, according to M. A. “Speed” Deutsch, chairman of the Dog Racing Committee, who today announced 13 prizes for the three scheduled races.
After ten days of studying the best available courses for the husky teams to run and the most equitable way of dividing the prize money, the committee has made its report. In deciding on the courses and the division of prizes the committee was aided by old time dog drivers including Leonhard Seppala and Mike Agbaba.