10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 2011 — JUNEAU — ConocoPhillips and Marathon Oil Corp. confirmed Wednesday that they plan to close the Kenai liquefied natural gas plant on the shores of Cook Inlet after more than 40 years in operation, citing market changes.
The decision could create ripples in energy markets across the state. Utilities fire natural gas in southcentral power plants and part of the power is shared with Fairbanks.
And Fairbanks’ sole gas utility, Fairbanks Natural Gas, trucks gas from Cook Inlet to reach its home heating customers.
Brian Newton, CEO of Golden Valley Electric Association, said by e-mail that the plant’s closure illustrated why the cooperative is trying to bring North Slope natural gas to Fairbanks via truck for use in generating cheaper electricity.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 1996 — JUNEAU — Gov. Tony Knowles on Friday proposed spending $110 million from the state treasury for construction projects and promised a multiyear plan to keep sufficient money flowing into public-works programs.
Knowles’ capital budget plan for the fiscal year th at starts July 1 would provide $610 million for such things as building repairs, road work, water and sewer projects and other maintenance. Federal aid would provide $364 million of the budget, while the rest would come from state general funds, bond sales and other state revenues.
The governor discussed the budget proposal at two sites where big construction projects are slated. The University of Alaska Anchorage would get $30 million to build a dormitory for 550 students, while Johnson Youth Center in Juneau would receive $3 million to expand a detention center for juvenile offenders.
The capital budget proposal is little changed from this year’s public works expenses, with total spending down about $2 million.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 1971 — JUNEAU — Labor experts from state and federal agencies met Tuesday to begin projecting Alaska’s manpower needs with the assistance of a federal organization designed to coordinate numerous social agencies of the federal government. The coordinating entity is known as the cooperative area manpower planning system (CAMPS) and is operated by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Alaska state labor commissioner Henry A. Benson chaired yesterday’s meeting, with state Legislators and representative from various fields related to manpower coordination making up the audience. Robert M. Johnson of
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 10, 1946 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Feb. 9 1946 — KETCHIKAN — The Army today sent salvage crews aboard the grounded, deserted half a vessel that once was the proud liner Yukon, attempting to recover a valuable mail cargo while small craft searched the choppy waters and bleak shore of Johnstone Bay for 10 persons still missing.
The Coast Guard said an Army dispatch established the number of survivors of the Sunday night ship wreck as 485 and the total aboard the Yukon when it left Seward on its last tragic voyage Sunday.