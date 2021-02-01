10 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 2011 — It sounds like a science-fiction solution to many of the world’s energy problems — a device that can convert plastic back into liquid fuel.
Local businessman Bernie Karl thinks the concept might not be that farfetched. The owner of K&K Recycling and Chena Hot Springs Resort spent Friday morning watching it happen in a back room of his Richardson Highway office.
While insisting his newly purchased Blest plastic-to-oil machine is “no silver bullet,” Karl believes it could play a significant role keeping plastic out of landfills while contributing relatively inexpensive fuel to Alaskans.
25 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1996 — A 6 1/2-foot albino python is a hard sell during a Fairbanks winter.
Mike Marlow has been trying to sell the female python with about a 5-inch diameter for about three weeks. So far he has gotten no offers.
He originally advertised the snake for $900 but had no takers. He knocked the price down to $700, but received only one call — and he was more interested in the snake’s Plexiglas cage than the creature itself.
Marlow received the snake two years ago from a soldier friend who wasn’t allowed to keep it on Fort Wainwright. He needs to sell it because he is moving and he now has two small children.
It’s not that the Burmese reptile doesn’t have charm.
Her lemony, mottled, scaled skin contrasts against her light ruby-colored eyes and wispy forked tongue. “She’s rare,” Marlow said of her coloring.
50 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1971 — JUNEAU — The effects of the 1969 nuclear blast it Amchitka Island in the Aleutians were well within predicted limits, the Atomic Energy Commission says in a report just distributed.
The AEC says the report "indicates the advance predictions of Milrow effects ... were accurate except in the few instances where actual effects were somewhat less than indicated by pretest forecasts."
The blast was detonated Oct. 2, 1969, as part of a series expected to continue this fall with a detonation code named "Cannikin."
The report, pulling together the results of all the AEC's postblast studies, was turned out last December. It says the blast was about one megaton in intensity, although the exact yield is classified. It had been billed as a "calibration shot" to determine whether Amchitka was suitable for detonations of higher yield.
The report says the AEC found that ground shock at Amchitka follows the same general patterns as ground shock elsewhere.
75 YEARS AGO
Feb. 1, 1946 — SEATTLE — Waldo Coffman, president of a Houston, Tex., lumber company, said today he and C. A. Sherman, of Fairbanks, a mining engineer, had bought the "biggest dredge" on the Seward Peninsula in Alaska and would resume gold dredging operations there.
The machinery, known as the Fox-Bar Dredge and now on the Kougarok River 125 miles northeast of Nome, was bought from Guy Riegel, Spokane, for $81,500, he told newsmen.
"I've never been in the gold mining business before but I visited that country last year and got interested," he said. "It took $125,000 in gold out of the ground before the war and we should do all right after we've spent about $15,000 or $20,000 to put it into operation again."