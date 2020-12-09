10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 2010 — Joe Miller supporters have weathered a rocky ride as their candidate navigates a court to challenge his apparent loss to Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
His strong showing Nov. 2 suggest many held their ground, despite intense public scrutiny of his work record and political positions, through election day.
And at least some say they will continue to support Miller while acknowledging the extended race is dividing their political party alliance.
“This election has split the Republican party in Alaska severely and probably irreparably,” said Phil Evans, a commercial property owner and Miller supporter in Fairbanks.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1995 — Love between a college professor and a student is loaded with ethical perils, many academics agree, but members of the University of Alaska Fairbanks faculty senate stopped short this week of requiring teachers to alert their deans when a relationship blossoms.
Instead, the senate, by a 15-11 vote Monday, adopted a resolution warning professors of the dangers of such a relationship.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1970 — Mayor Julian Rice took the opportunity of his regular press conference today to level a withering blast at the Alaska Railroad and its plan to increase freight rates by 15 per cent.
Rice said the city, Chamber of Commerce and, hopefully, the North Star Borough, would join in an effort to protest the applied-for increase.
According to Rice, if the railroad’s request is granted, it will lead to other carriers seeking like raises — “We are going to see a lot of ‘me-too’ filings by several carriers in the motor van, sea van or marine train modes. This can result in a breathtaking effect on our competitiveness in many areas, and particularly the air cargo industry. It can also have a serious effect on the ability of motor carriers in regional and local service to compete in hauling over the North Road when it becomes a reality,” the mayor said.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 9, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 8, 1945 — DETROIT — The General Motors Council of the CIO United Auto Workers today recommended rejection of President Truman’s request that General Motors strikers return to work.
The council, sitting as an advisory body to the 175,000 strikers, said in a resolution:
“We regret that the facts and circumstances compel us to the conclusion that it is not possible for us to recommend to General Motors workers that they accept the President’s request.