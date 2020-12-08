10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 2010 — The fate of the Arctic Region Supercomputing Center may be tied to Congress’ ability to pass a Department of Defense appropriations bill in the next three weeks.
The Senate version of the funding bill tells the department it cannot spend any money to close six high-performance computing centers around the United States, including the one on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
Sen. Mark Begich, D-Alaska, steered the language into the fiscal 2011 Defense appropriations bill in September, according to a spokeswoman. The move was made after UAF officials learned that the federal contract with ARSC could be in jeopardy.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 1995 — The quiet diplomacy is over.
Now it’s time for the public reaction.
Lt. Gov. Fran Ulmer blew through Fairbanks for several hours Thursday afternoon, touting the latest proposed fix to the state’s long-running standoff over subsistence hunting and fishing.
The proposal calls for changes in state and federal law, as well as the state Constitution. Each change would be contingent on the other in a package deal.
“It’s kind of all or nothing,” said Ulmer, in an interview with the News-Miner. “The people get to have this ultimate choice. It’s like a referendum. If they say ‘yes’ to it, fine. If they don’t, then we’ll be right where we are now.”
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 1970 — The 1971 city budget which totals $18,380,786, including both general government and the Municipal Utilities System, was approved at last night’s regular city council meeting.
The budget, which will call for the same mill levy as in 1970, was passed with relatively little discussion other than a presentation by the Real Property Tax Payers Association which included suggestions, praise and criticism.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 8, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Three amendments to the ship disposal bill now in the Senate have been proposed by Senator Magnuson, Democrat of Washington.
One would authorize the Maritime Commission to recondition or construct new vessels for shipping firms serving Alaska. The other two would require that the sales price of tankers be fixed at either 100 per cent or 80 per cent of their pre-war cost.
Magnuson told a reporter the Alaska lines had lost many vessels during the war and that the newest units of their fleets were 17 years old.