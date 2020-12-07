10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 7, 2010 — Nearly 3,000 University of Alaska employees and their dependents took tuition-free classes last school year, constitution about 6 percent of the total student population.
The tuition waver, which is available to 4,500 UA employees who are eligible for health benefits, and their children, was worth about $4.4 million in fiscal 2010, according to a legislative report. Employees using the tuition waiver average three classes per fiscal year, while their dependents take an average of five courses per year.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 7, 1995 — If all goes as planned, the spacecraft Galileo will slip into Jupiter’s orbit this afternoon, capping a 20-year odyssey for a University of Alaska Fairbanks professor and his physics experiment.
Juan Roederer was a young professor in 1976 when an international consortium sought his help studying Jupiter’s radiation belts. Today, Roederer, 66, is professor emeritus of the UAF Geophysical Institute and still waits to analyze the craft’s data on Jupiter.
“I’m anxious and hopeful,” he said on the eve of Galileo’s crucial low-orbit fiy-by. “But I’m going to wait and see what the media says.”
The craft should orbit the giant planet for years, but today’s pass will be its closest.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 7, 1970 — The Real Property Tax Payers Association has prepared a list of suggestions, criticism and praise to be presented during the city council's public hearing on the 1971 budget tonight.
According to Tax Payer member Robert Claus, the group's main criticism involves the salary schedule for city employes. Claus said the 4 per cent yearly increase in salaries is unrealistic and inflationary.
Furthermore, he said there appear to be certain inequities in the schedule. As an example, Claus felt it was not right the policy chiefs starting salary is only as high as the starting salary of the city recreation director. His group will recommend a complete study by the city council on department restructuring, rather than let the departments do it themselves.
Another objection Claus' group will lodge tonight concerns the rental of a mayor's office and payment of a fulltime secretary. The Tax Payers feel office space could be made available in other city buildings and the mayor could get along with part time help. "Under our present council-manager form of government," Claus said, "we feel the duties of the mayor don't warrant this expense. We are not making any reflections against Mayor Rice. He inherited this situation and we feel he could rectify it if he desires."
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 7, 1945 — PORTLAND, Ore. — War-conscious youngsters have added to their repertoire of tricks.
A telephone call to H.F. Santee, grade school principal here, advised him that the Portland Army Air Base wanted all schools dismissed because "one of our balloons got away and it is loaded with high explosives."
The voice was sweet, feminine and young.
Santee and air base officials agreed that the next trick might involve an atomic bomb variation.