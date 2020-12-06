10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 6, 2010 — The four vacant apartments at the new retirement community in Fairbanks won't last long, if the crowd that showed up Sunday was any indication.
A steady stream of seniors explored the new apartments, which have hard-wood floors, cream-colored walls and roomy floor plans, at a Sunday afternoon open house for the Raven Landing Community Center.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 6, 1995 — WASHINGTON — Good news: Researchers have found that pizza and spaghetti sauce can protect against prostate cancer. Really.
A Harvard study of the eating habits of 47,000 men over six years found that those who had at least 10 servings a week of tomato-based foods were up to 45 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer.
Most of the protection came from eating spaghetti sauce, said Dr. Edward Giovannucci of the Harvard School of Public Health, but pizza that includes layers of tomato sauce also helped.
“We found that more was better,” said Giovannucci. He said men who typically took only four to seven servings of the tomato-based food had a 20 percent reduction in the rate of prostate cancer.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 6, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 5, 1970 — A Canadian Air Force cargo plane scheduled to take off from Eielson Air Force Base this morning with a load of fuel oil for the fuel-short village of Anaktuvuk Pass was sent to Ft. Greely to participate in Acid Test III military maneuvers there.
The Canadian two-engined Buffalo is scheduled to carry 17, 55-gallon drums of oil to the northern village tomorrow.
Nyal Garmon, credit officer for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Fairbanks, said yesterday the village in the Brooks Range is running short of heating oil and the BIA was encountering problems in getting supplies sent there. He said that although it is "not now a matter of life and death," the village was expected to run out of oil within a few weeks unless new supplies were sent in.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 6, 1945 — Approximately 1,000 mail sacks arrived last night on the train, although Guy Jennings, Alaska Railroad station agent said this morning, "The shipment wasn't half of what we expected." He went on to explain that two other ships at Seward have been unable to dock for unloading until the first ship clears port.
"They will be working night and day at Seward," he continued, "to get all the mail unloaded as quickly as possible."
Postmaster Maud Boyle announced that mail sorting will continue at a record pace throughout the day with extra sorting crews working at all possible speed. By about 8 o'clock tonight post office boxes will begin to show the long-awaited accumulation.