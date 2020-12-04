10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 5, 2010 — Should the governor earn less than almost three-dozen Alaska State Troopers? He already does. Should a Fairbanks-based forester or court administrator earn more than the state's top executive? What about a public nurse, and even the governor's own chief of staff? Ditto.
The questions — raised indirectly by a proposal from Juneau, where a panel has pitched a 40 percent raise for Gov. Sean Parnell — will likely draw responses across the board. But you won't hear from the governor himself, at least not yet.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 5, 1995 — Bitter cold gripped the Interior on Monday, plunging temperatures to near 40 below or colder for the first time this season. Fairbanks had a low of 43 below as of 8 p.m., while North Pole chilled at 47 below and Fort Yukon dropped to 54 below.
The cold has many Interior businesses jumping — and not for warmth.
“We’ve seen an immediate, dramatic change,” said Daphne Gustafson, owner of Johnny’s Express Fuel. “A lot of people are out of fuel.”
The company had 20 customers with dry tanks, she said, well above the normal one or two per day. “We expected this to happen, and we’re working real hard to accommodate all requests,” she said.
Gustafson cited new homeowners as the primary cause for the rush. “This is Fairbanks. We expect to have part of our winter in this temperature range. But it comes very unexpectedly to people new to the area or new to purchasing oil.”
Cold weather had phone lines at King Cab humming.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 5, 1970 — The creation of Tanana Valley Community College as a new unit in the University of Alaska's statewide system of higher education was approved today by the executive committee of the university's board of regents, meeting on the campus at College.
William A. O'Neill of Anchorage, the board president, said the action would be formally ratified later at a full board meeting. President William R. Wood, of the university, recommended that the new college be established as of July 1, 1971, and that he be directed to work closely with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District authorities in bringing the two-year post-high school institution into being.
The July 1 date is two months earlier than the deadline recommended by a Fairbanks Citizens Study Committee appointed by Dr. Wood to advise the university on the potential need for a community college in Interior Alaska. Dr. George Taylor, superintendent of the Fairbanks North Star Borough schools, two days ago handed Dr. Wood a notice of official approval given by the Board of Education to the citizens' committee recommendation.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 5, 1945 — NUREMBERG, Germany — German Air Force records placed before the International Tribunal today disclosed that Hitler had made definite plans by 1938 to conquer at least seven neighboring countries, including Poland and Czechoslovakia.
British prosecutors at the trial of 20 top Nazi leaders accused of war crimes introduced a German Air Force document on plans for establishment of air bases in Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Austria. The document was dated May 2, 1938 — more than a year before World War II actually began.