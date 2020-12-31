10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 31, 2010 — JUNEAU — Sen. Lisa Murkowski was officially named the winner of Alaska’s U.S. Senate race Thursday, following a period of legal fights and limbo that lasted longer than the write-in campaign she waged to keep her job.
Gov. Sean Parnell and Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, who oversees elections, signed the paperwork certifying her win in the hotly contested race.
“It’s done,” Treadwell said after penning his last signature in front of cameras in Parnell’s office.
The paperwork was expected to be hand-delivered to Washington, D.C., by state Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai to guard against delays that could keep Murkowski from being sworn in with her colleagues on Wednesday.
With certification, Murkowski becomes the first U.S. Senate candidate since Strom Thurmond in 1954 to win a write-in campaign.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 31, 1995 — The news hit Carter Burks hard.
“Wow, I had no idea,” the 27-year-old Burks said when informed today is the official end of the popular Calvin and Hobbes comic strip.
“That and Garfield are my two favorites,” said Burks, who was in the Bentley Mall on Saturday Cartoonist Bill Watterson, after a 10-year run, has ended the popular strip that features a 6-year-old trouble-making, snowman-building, girl-hating, rocket-launching, school-hating, snowball-throwing boy named Calvin and the patient and insightful Hobbes, Calvin’s stuffed-tiger opposite.
The supporting cast will cease: no more Rosalyn, the baby sitter and only person Calvin fears. Gone is Susie Durkins, his regular snowball target. Readers of 2,400 newspapers won’t find them anymore.
Geri Wilda, 33, of Anchorage, heard about the strip’s end at a community church last month. “The minister used Calvin and Hobbes in his sermons a lot,” said Wilda, who was selling calendars in the mall Saturday
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 31, 1970 — A flash of flame erupted in the Northern Gas and Oil Co. storage yard in the Railroad Industrial Area this morning, injuring one man and starting a liquid petroleum blaze which seared its way through heavy ice fog to be visible from nearly any point in town.
According to police Sgt. Michael Lester, the fire was reported at 5:35 a.m.; when officers arrived on the scene there was an explosion. Lester said the fire was "terrible" at the start with -39 temperatures and dense ice fog compounding the difficulties.
Lester said two brothers, Jay and Rick Schikora were working at the storage yard when the fire started. Jay's clothes apparently caught fire and his brother rolled him in the snow to extinguish the flames.
Jay Schikora was reported to have suffered first and second degree bums around the face and was taken to the Fairbanks Community Hospital where he was reported in satisfactory condition.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 31, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 29, 1945 — SEATTLE, Wash. — Marine First Lieut. F. P. Walling, one of two fliers who disappeared yesterday on a flight south to Portland, Ore., in bad weather, walked into the small town of Yale in the Mount St. Helens area this forenoon, the 13th Naval district announced.
He apparently was uninjured and telephoned his base at the Sand Point Naval Air station of his safety.
He radioed near noon yesterday the weather was "very soupy" and that he was going to parachute from his plane.
Yale, about 50 miles east of Kalama, is also near the town of Cougar, where a plane was reported to have crashed about that time yesterday. He will be taken to the Portland Army Air Base, a spokesman here said.