10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 2010 — State lawmakers offered strong signals Wednesday they will look to update election laws following a legal fight over the ballot-counting process in the U.S. Senate race.
Rep. Tammie Wilson, R-North Pole, said she has submitted a bill, roughly three weeks ahead of the Legislature’s session. Democratic Sens. Joe Thomas of Fairbanks and Hollis French of Anchorage are talking of co-sponsoring a similar bill, Thomas’ office said.
The changes would ensure explicit allowance for minor misspellings when voters write in candidates’ names.
Federal District Judge Ralph Beistline ruled Tuesday, in rejecting a legal challenge by U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller, that Alaska’s law books fall short of adequately addressing how spelling, voter intent and other factors should play as factors on write-in ballots.
He said the Legislature should act to prevent similar arguments.
The issue will surely collect attention when the Legislature meets next month. French, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said the law needs attention.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1995 — A deal may be in the formative stages that could bring far-reaching change to Alaska’s second-largest city, from altering Fairbanks’ skyline to restructuring the delivery of municipal services.
Extending back to the late Bill Walley’s tenure as mayor in the 1980s, Fairbanks City Council members have been weighing bids for the electric, power or sewer-water components of the city’s Municipal Utilities System.
Offers of $90 million for the MUS telephone subsidiary, and $15 million or more for the city’s electric utility, were rejected in the past, in large part because existing bond commitments and revenue cross-subsidies made it difficult, if not impossible, to sever various MUS operations.
Now an old suitor, Pacific Telecom Inc., has resurfaced as the major player in a proposed sale scenario that could ultimately parcel out MUS services to several private vendors.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1970 — Anchorage school bonds worth $10 million can’t be sold despite a decision returned yesterday in favor of the Greater Anchorage Area Borough which had been filed by the J.C. Penney Company in Alaska Superior Court. Judge Ralph Moody threw out the store’s allegations that all property taxes ever assessed or collected by the Anchorage borough or by the Fairbanks North Star Borough should be voided, but upheld a point relating to a downtown Anchorage parking garage adjacent to the department store.
Anchorage voters approved a bonding package in October, 1969, which allowed the borough to sell $40 million worth of school bonds. But the Penney’s suit pending against the borough, and another by the Real Property Tax Payers Association, prevented the borough’s bonds from being sold through New York bonding concerns.
“We’ll probably hold another bonding election at a later date,” A.M. Saylors, assistant to Anchorage borough chairman John Asplund, said this morning.
The authorization to sell the bonds expires Dec. 31, Thursday. Saylors said the timing “precludes a sale of the $10 million bonds.”
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 30, 1945 — The News-Miner did not publish on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 29, 1945 — LONDON — The odds rose tonight on Hyde Park, ancestral home of Franklin D. Roosevelt, becoming the permanent site of United Nations headquarters.
As a site-selecting commission prepared to take a plane for the United States to inspect proposed sites, several delegates here awaiting the opening of the international peace agency’s general assembly Jan. 10 said they believed Hyde Park was far in the lead of other possible locations.
The choice appeared to be between the Hudson Valley locality in Duchess County, New York, and the Boston area.