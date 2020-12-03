10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 3, 2010 — Officials have extended the school year by one day and turned a teacher work day into a regular class day to make up for time lost to last week's ice storm.
The last day of classes will be May 19 rather than May 18, school district spokesman Bill Baily said. In addition, Feb. 7 will be a regular class day instead of a teacher work day.
Schools in the area were closed Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 because of bad weather and poor road conditions. According to state law, those days must be made up to fulfill the minimum number of instructional days.
Teachers and staff will also have to make up for the days that schools were shut down.
The state requires schools have at least 180 instructional days. It also requires 10 days for other purposes, such as professional development and parent-teacher conferences.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 3, 1995 — Health groups have mobilized to bring accurate HIV information to teen-agers, driven by troubling new evidence of the toll AIDS takes on America’s young adults.
In Fairbanks, 10 high school students have taken to the halls to educate their peers. Members of RARE-T (Reducing AIDS Risks Effectively in Teens), a national teen-to-teen program, these student counselors have been trained to teach high school classes and community groups about AIDS prevention.
RARE-T is part of a growing realization that peers are the messengers of choice to promote HIV awareness among teens. HIV is the virus that causes AIDS.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 3, 1970 — WASHINGTON — Draft director Curtis W. Tarr is considering asking Congress, on recommendation of his youth advisers, to lower the minimum draft age from 19 to 18.
Selective Service said the change is one of 36 suggested by 109 young draft advisers in a meeting here last June.
Of the recommendations, Tarr rejected only two outright. One would have authorized psychological testing of applicants for conscientious objector status, the other would have allowed judicial review of draft appeals at state and local levels.
A report from Tarr's office Wednesday said lowering the draft age and assigning lottery numbers at age 17 might help young men plan their future by removing some of the doubt about being inducted.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 3, 1945 — WASHINGTON — President Truman today set up fact-finding boards to deal with the General Motors strike and threatened steel walkout, and asked Congress for permanent machinery to handle labor disputes in "important nationwide industries."
The President appealed publicly for 225,000 CIO-United Automobile Workers to return to their jobs in the big General Motors Corporation and urged the approximate 700,000 who might be involved in a steel strike to remain at work.
Mr. Truman acted in a special message, fast on the heels of the labor-management conference which could not agree upon a fact-finding recommendation.