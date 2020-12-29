10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 2010 — JUNEAU — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit by Republican Joe Miller and lifted a stay on certification of Alaska’s U.S. Senate election, clearing the way for Sen. Lisa Murkowski to officially be declared the winner.
The rulings by U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline mean Alaska state officials will certify the November election results today.
That will allow Murkowski to be sworn in when the new term of Congress convenes next week, and make her the first U.S. Senate candidate since 1954 to win with a write-in campaign.
“This is the best possible outcome for us,” her campaign manager, Kevin Sweeney, said Tuesday.
Miller, a Tea Party favorite who defeated Murkowski in Alaska’s GOP primary only to be confronted with her more-energetic November write-in campaign, could still appeal.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1995 — The owner of World Plus Inc. says she is holding up to $8 million worth of airline coupons that she needs to be allowed to sell in order to pay off hundreds of loans from local investors.
Owner Jeannie Bonham, who operates the troubled ticket outlet on Gaffney Road, met Thursday with a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee and an investors’ representative in the hopes of convincing them to support her bid to reopen under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Bonham wants a chance to repackage and sell ticket vouchers she said she has bought from coupon brokers for about $8 million. Investor representative Paul Carter said if Bonham can prove that the money loaned to her by investors was used to buy coupons that can be sold for a profit, he and trustee Larry Compton would support her bid to reorganize and salvage the business.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1970 — Alaska receded $52 million in federal highway funds during 1970, ranking fourth among the five states in the Federal Highway Administration’s eighth region. Other states in the region and the amounts they received were Washington with $114 million, Oregon with $81 million, Montana with $74 million and Idaho with $38 million.
Six Alaska projects are listed in a Highway Administration news release from its Portland, Ore. office. First is the now-completed Garner to Moody section of the Fairbanks to Anchorage highway. Construction on the stretch of road from Moody to Mt. McKinley Park was also begun.
The completion of the Moody-McKinley Park section will reduce the driving distance from Fairbanks to McKinley Park to a distance of about 125 miles. The presently available route is 350 miles long, including 170 miles of the unpaved Denali Highway.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 29, 1945 — WASHINGTON — President Truman was reported today to be backing an even more cautious, step by step disclosure of atomic energy secrets than first impressions of the Moscow Big Three communique had indicated.
This interpretation of plans to form an international Atomic Control Commission came from persons who talked with Mr. Truman after his return from a Christmas holiday in Missouri.
They declared it is Mr. Truman’s view that the United States should always be sure there will be no misuse of a small secret before divulging a more important one.
They said conversations both at the White House and the State Department indicated it will be American policy to test out proposed inspection methods before telling any nation except Britain and Canada all of the know-how of the atomic bomb.