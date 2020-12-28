10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 28, 2010 — The Fairbanks North Star Borough is negotiating to launch a pilot recycling program at three transfer sites and the landfill next month, according to borough mayor Luke Hopkins.
If the deal with K & K Recycling Inc. is inked, bins would be put out at the landfill, the transfer site in North Pole and two transfer sites on Farmers Loop for collecting paper, glass, plastic aluminum and tin.
The pilot program likely would last three years. If it is successful, Mayor Hopkins said residents could see recycling bins at more transfer sites, the trash drop-off locations for peole who don't have trash collection at home.
The recycling endeavor is unfolding at little cost to taxpayers, Hopkins said.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 28, 1995 — If World Plus Inc. owner Jeannie Bonham can prove her airline coupon outlet is a legitimate business with enough cash to continue operating, she may be allowed to reopen with supervision, a court-appointed trustee said Wednesday.
Trustee Larry Compton, Bonham, and Paul Carter, a representative for the estimated 300 local investors who have money sunk into the firm, are scheduled to meet today to discuss whether Bonham could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. That would give Bonham protection from creditors while she continues to operate World Plus.
“If we can establish that the business that she does is legal and that there are assets to administer and protect, then we should go to the court and ask to do that,” Compton said. Compton said a trustee would likely help oversee the operation if such a plan were approved.
Bonham’s multi-million dollar venture buying and selling frequent flyer miles began falling like a house of cards this month after several investors sued for overdue payments in state and federal court. An Anchorage judge placed World Plus into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in mid-December, which would allow the business to be dissolved to pay off its creditors. Compton then came to Fairbanks on Dec. 21 and closed World Plus to give himself time to sort through its contents.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 28, 1970 — Area legislators and representatives of local government discussed possible future state legislation concerning issues ranging from a North Slope road to dump facilities in a meeting this morning in the Petroleum Club. A list of seven topics for discussion, prepared by the borough assembly, constituted the majority of topics discussed and the order in which they were considered.
State Sen. John Butrovich told Fairbanks Mayor Julian Rice that he felt the local delegation "should look to the state administration and let them say who should build a road north."
"We made a mistake in trying to lead the administration the past couple of years," Butrovich stated.
"It's cheaper for the state to build the road than to let the oil companies build it and take out the costs in prices," State Sen. Ed Merdes told the gathered lawmakers.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 28, 1945 — DENVER, Colo. — A committee headed by Merrill E. Shoup of Colorado Springs is organizing gold mine owners to go to Washington next month to seek passage of a House bill providing relief for owners of gold properties closed or curtailed during the war by War Production Board orders.
"The united effort of the entire gold mining industry is necessary to get the relief to which we are entitled," Shoup said in a letter to mine owners.
With Shoup on the committee are Guy N. Bjorge, lead, S. D., and Robert W. Searles, San Francisco. It has called upon all mine workers to submit a statement of losses sustained as a result of the suspension of mining during the war.