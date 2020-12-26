10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 26, 2010 — Memories of lost lives were mixed with Christmas cheer over the holiday as a special flag flew above Fairbanks.
The Patriot Flag twisted in the light breeze Saturday afternoon at the VFW Post next to the Steese Highway.
“I came to pay my respects and to teach my daughters about country pride,” said Donovan Glade, who works at the Fort Wainwright Fire Department and who brought his daughters to the VFW to see the flag.
“I saw it from the road, and I was surprised it’s so big,” said his 10-year-old daughter, Susan, who snapped photos with her brand new iTouch.
The giant commemorative flag stopped in Fairbanks and North Pole over Christmas on its year-long journey across the nation to commemorate families who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11 terror attack.
The flag will visit all 50 states before arriving in September at the sites of the three attacks for the 10th anniversary.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 26, 1995 — There’s no doubt a lot of Fairbanksans were hoping their Christmas had turned out a little whiter than this.
With only 5 inches of snow on the ground, Dec. 25, 1995, had the shallowest snow cover Fairbanks has had on Christmas Day since 1957, which also had 5 inches.
But it sure beat Christmas Day 1934. That appears to be the only “brown” Christmas Fairbanks has had since the city was founded in 1901, according to the National Weather Service.
Fairbanks started that December with 5 inches of snow, but that all melted when the temperature soared above 50 degrees five days in a row early in the month, said meteorologist Jim Brader. The temperature reached a high of 58 degrees, which stands as a record.
After that melt, Fairbanks received only 1 inch of snow before Christmas, making for the brownest Christmas in Fairbanks history.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 26, 1970 — Nobody likes to talk about the weather more than a meteorologist and Ted Fathauer of the National Weather Service office here is no exception.
Fathauer and his colleagues have been keeping a close eye on the uncommonly heavy snow which has fallen this year and trying to guess what it can mean.
It's far too early to tell at this date, Fathauer said, but Weather Service men are making some speculations.
The big thing they are concerned about is the water content of the snow — the depth, he said, is irrelevant. For example, if spring comes late this year, there's a chance of flooding from the Chena River.
An early spring, Fathauer said, would allow the melting snow to gradually run off. But if warm weather comes suddenly, there might be more water than the rivers could safely handle.
He said recent winds have blown a lot of snow up the Chena Valley above Fairbanks. This, coupled with the fact the ground is probably frozen so it won't absorb much water, could develop into trouble for downstream areas — namely Fairbanks. The snow in town would be little problem, he said, as it would run down the river — providing an ice jam doesn't dam it up.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 26, 1945 — NEW YORK, N.Y. — Public offering of 125,000 additional common shares of Alaska Airlines, Inc, will be made Wednesday by a syndicate headed by R. H. Johnson & Company at $15.50 a share. The shares are part of an original authorized issue of $1,000,000. Proceeds will be used to provide additional equipment and other improvements.