10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 24, 2010 — The mushing race that has run through Fairbanks for decades needs extra financial support this year.
That’s because the Open North American Championship didn’t receive crucial city bed tax funding that has constituted half its budget in recent years.
Organizers missed the mandatory bed tax meeting last week and failed to file an expenditure report for last year, as required of all returning applicants.
Though organizers don’t have enough money to stage the race downtown, they are planning to anyway.
“This club has put this race on every single year without fail for 66 years running,” said Kathy Fitzgerald, co-chair of the Open North American committee for the Alaska Dog Mushers Association.
“We’re going to make the best of a bad situation and rely on some more community support.”
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 24, 1995 — In the summer, flowers brighten neighborhoods. But this time of year in Fairbanks, Christmas lights chase away the winter doldrums.
Residents along Madison and Washington drives in the Executive Park subdivision have worked for several years to make their neighborhood among the best at brightening the spirits.
And Vern Long is the bulb that won’t bum out.
Six years ago a group of neighbors got together and decided each family should decorate their house at Christmas, but many have left. Long keeps up the effort.
“People that used to decorate have left over the years, but there’s quite a few of us that add new stuff every year to keep it going,” Long said.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 24, 1970 — The University of Alaska has been given permission by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare to begin spending university funds for construction of an educational television station.
The funds had been held up pending HEW approval of an application for $441,402 in federal funds. Department officials said Wednesday the grant has passed a preliminary study.
The university's application for a transmitter construction permit is now under consideration of the Federal Communications Commission, said Don Upham, the university's television coordinator.
Richard Dowling, chief television engineer, said the initial funds would be spent for electronic support equipment. Major equipment purchases, such as studio cameras, transmitters and video tape machines, would be added later, he said.
Construction of the transmitter is expected to start April 1 and regular cultural and public affairs programming is scheduled to begin next September.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 24, 1945 — WASHINGTON — A war-inspired Pacific fishery development project will be carried to completion to "assure safe-guards for the government and the fishing industry."
The Reconstruction Finance Corporation announced today it has agreed to finance the experiments, sponsored by the War Food Administration. It will embrace a factory ship with refrigeration and canning equipment to process fish, together with four trawlers. This fleet, cost of which is not expected to exceed $3,750,00, will be made available on lease to the Pacific Exploration Company, Seattle.
The proposal was well under way when Japan collapsed. After that date it could not be considered essential to the war effort but the Interior Department indicated it would be to the advantage of the government to develop a substantial modern fishing industry in the Pacific Ocean.