10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 2010 — JUNEAU — The Alaska Supreme Court delivered another stinging setback to Republican Joe Miller, refusing to overturn election results that favored his GOP rival, Lisa Murkowski, in the state ’s U.S. Senate race.
The high court on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s ruling dismissing Miller’s claims of impropriety in the state’s handling of the election and ballots for Murkowski, who waged a longshot write-in campaign after losing her primary to Miller. It found “no remaining issues raised by Miller that prevent this election from being certified.”
It’s now up to Miller to decide if the election is over.
A federal judge, who had put a hold on certification to give the state courts time to rule on Miller’s claims, said Wednesday that in light of the holiday he would give Miller until Monday to plead any outstanding issues to him. If Miller chooses to fight on, the state will have until Dec. 29 to respond, and U.S. District Judge Ralph Beistline said he’d take the matter under advisement then.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — A federal judge on Friday said that while he empathized with Natives trying to keep Barrow alcohol-free, the goal could not be achieved by declaring the state-run airport Indian country.
A decision by U.S. District Judge H. Russel Holland to reject a preliminary injunction sought by the Native Village of Barrow is the latest step in the town’s on-again, off-again relationship with liquor.
Current law makes it legal to possess but not sell liquor in the North Slope community.
In his 16-page ruling, Holland said he was convinced that an October vote repealing the town’s yearlong ban on consumption and possession was a “tragic mistake.”
“Excluding alcoholic beverages was a political decision; repealing that ban was a political decision. The plaintiffs’ quarrel is with the voters,” Holland said.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1970 — Two North Pole seventh grade students, concerned because no "one is doing anything about" pollution, conducted their own survey and plan to appeal to the legislature and President Nixon.
Angele Ridgeway, 12, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Creamer St., and Nita Sewell, 12, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie E. Sewell, started their fight against pollution after seeing a film on "Who Killed Lake Erie?" in a social studies class at North Pole.
They sent out questionnaires to 50 teachers and parents and received 33 replies. They then submitted a story to the News-Miner with the title, "Who's Killing the World?"
"We're killing the world," they said. "We are all guilty of murder. We are killing our birds and fish. We are not only guilty of killing wildlife, we are killing ourselves, each other. We may not know how to stop the war in Vietnam, but we do know one thing, and that's how to stop pollution.
"Go back to the horse-buggy? No! Going back to horse-n-buggy isn't going to stop pollution. Where would you put garbage? Throw it in the street? Or should we do it in the simple way? Everyone in their own way to help stop pollution."
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 23, 1945 — The new addition to the Denali housing project, comprising 40 family-size furnished apartments, will open Monday so that nearly 150 new tenants, including many ex-servicemen, will celebrate Christmas in their brand new homes. This Alaska Housing Authority development represents the last scheduled housing project to be completed under present appropriations.
Considerable delay in opening the apartments had been caused by the boat strike which held up delivery of furnishings.