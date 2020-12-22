10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 22, 2010 — New U.S. Census data released Tuesday shows Alaska’s population grew by 83,299 people over the last decade.
As of April 1, the census count day, there were 710,231 people living in Alaska. That compares to 626,932 on April 1, 2000.
Alaska remains one of the nation ’s least populous states, ranking 47th overall — up one spot from 2000.
Wyoming, Vermont and North Dakota rank below Alaska. Wyoming is the least populous state, with 563,626 people. It also ranked 50th in 2000.
The Census Bureau announced Tuesday the nation’s population on April 1 was 308,745,538, up from 281.4 million a decade ago. The growth rate for the past decade was 9.7 percent, a slower pace than the 13.2 percent population increase from 1990 to 2000.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 22, 1995 — Organizers of a would-be North Pole Borough have gone to court seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the Fairbanks North Star Borough from issuing bonds. Backers of the proposed borough worry they could be liable for the debt if their plan for independence is approved.
The North Pole group also wants to make the Fairbanks borough turn over bonding information “vital to the preparation of a transition plan” for its proposed 10,000-square-mile borough, which would take in 5,400 square miles of the existing borough.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 22, 1970 — The spirit of Christmas is in most homes this week, but in the Bill Smallwood home at 322 Lakeview, it means something special this year.
Smallwood, a victim of chronic kidney failure, returned to Fairbanks Friday night. Residents here raised close to $17,000 to pay for the artificial kidney machine Smallwood must have to survive.
“It’s pretty terrific. I can’t put it into words Smallwood said. “But you know, that’s the Alaskan spirit up here. People turn out to help somebody when they’ re in trouble.”
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 22, 1945 — BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Fairchild C-82 “packet” plane left the municipal airport here at 10:15 a.m. today with a disassembled Sikorsky R-5 helicopter stowed in its spacious interior.
Capt. Jackson E. Bieghle, assistant AAF regional representative at the Sikorsky plant, said the “packet” was destined for Alaska where the ‘copter will be re-assembled and both planes subjected to Army cold weather tests.
Destination of the plane is Ladd Field, Fairbanks, a Sikorsky spokesman said.