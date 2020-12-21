10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 2010 — A generous tax incentive program has brought dozens of film productions to Alaska during the past two years, but the state hasn’t kept pace with training employees to work on those projects.
A pair of movie productions in Anchorage this fall — “Everybody Loves Whales” and “Ghost Vision” — showed the promise and limitations of Alaska’s film industry. The simultaneous projects quickly drained the state of virtually all its qualified on-set workers.
“We ran out of people, which doesn’t look good for the state,” said Dave Selle, a set-lighting worker on “Whales” and the owner of Grayling Media in Fairbanks.
Meanwhile, Alaska’s film business is booming, which industry workers say is at least partly because of an attractive incentive program the Legislature approved in 2008.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 1995 — WASHINGTON — An influential group of House Democrats appears to be attracting support for a balanced-budget plan that omits a provision opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil development.
The group of 21 moderate-to-conservative Democratic lawmakers, known as “The Coalition,” decided to leave ANWR out of their seven-year balanced budget plan after they were unable to agree on the oil drilling issue.
“We’re split on that,” Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn, said at a Wednesday news conference with 10 of the Coalition’s members.
The Coalition holds the center of the budget playing field. Fiscally, they think their balanced budget plan is a good compromise; politically, they think a deal is better than a breakdown.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 1970 — WASHINGTON — A splintered Supreme Court upheld today the key provision of the 1910 Federal Voting Rights Law, giving the vote to 18-year-olds in presidential and congressional elections.
At the same time, the court approved by a 8-1 vote the law's abolition of long residence requirements for voting for president and by a unanimous vote the suspension of literacy tests wherever they exist in the country for five years.
But the court turned around and ruled Congress has no power to order the states to allow 18-year-olds to vote in state and local elections.
These four conclusions by the court in judging the 1910 law were produced by four separate lineups. Justice Hugo L. Black was the key man so far as the 18-year-old vole was concerned.
The ruling in the last public session of the year took several hundred pages to set forth the justices' views.
On the 18-year-old issue, Justice Hugo L. Black swung the significant fifth vote. He and Justices William O. Douglas, William J. Brennan Jr., Byron R. White and Thurgood Marshall formed the majority to hold that Congress has the constitutional power to enfranchise 18-year-old citizens for national elections.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 21, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tire rationing ends January 1 after four long years of thin treads, but it will be months before pent-up demand is met in full.
The decision of OPA and Civilian Production Administration to lift controls is based on their "considered opinion" that there no longer is any danger of a transportation breakdown.
Both agencies emphasized, however, that despite a big increase in tire production, all motorists will not be able to walk in and buy new casings for some time.
"A plentiful supply of tires is not in sight for several months, perhaps all of 1946," said CPA Administrator John D. Small.