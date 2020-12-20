10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 20, 2010 — A cluster of schools buses cough diesel exhaust in the parking lot of Randy Smith Middle School on a bitter cold December day.
Nicole Swensgardi raises her eyebrows and turns into the parking lot. She is on the hunt for air pollution.
The 30-year-old data collection technician is driving an unmarked newer-model Ford Escape with a funny-looking antennae sticking out of a back passenger window. It’s not an antennae exactly. It’s a pollution detector, or sniffer, as Swensgardi and some of her coworkers at the Fairbanks North Star Borough air quality office call it.
The vehicle provides real-time measurements of a harmful pollutant known as PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter that is belched out of chimney stacks and exhaust pipes and lingers when the air is cold. The pollutant cannot be seen with the naked eye. It’s about 28 times smaller than a human hair, which is what makes it so dangerous. It’s minuscule size means it can lodge deep in the lungs, and studies show that over time it can make people sick.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 20, 1995 — Gov. Tony Knowles’ proposed budget for day-to-day government spending would slash state aid to the Fairbanks city and borough by $720,000, cut busing for elementary, middle and high school students by $387,000 and hand out status-quo funding for the University of Alaska.
Local government officials worry how they’ll deal with the proposed cuts.
The governor’s budget would cut two state programs, called municipal assistance and revenue sharing, by 8 percent. The cut, based on a formula for municipalities across the state, translates into a $350,000 hit to the city of Fairbanks.
“Eight percent is going to be tough,’’ said Mayor Jim Hayes. “If it’s anything higher than that, we’re in for some trouble.”
The city’s recently approved budget anticipated a 7 percent to 8 percent cut in the program. But Hayes said he’d rather have the money.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 20, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 19, 1970 — Fairbanksans will have a chance to spend a "Christmas with the Malemute Band" at 8 p.m. Monday in Hering Auditorium.
"Christmas with the Malemute Band" has been presented for the past 10 years, and the pattern has been to play to turn-away crowds.
An additional feature in this year's program is the Frontier Chapter of the Sweet Adelines. The spice and close harmonies of this group will add such well-known selections as "The Little Drummer Boy," "Christmas Was Made For Children," "Do You Hear What I Hear," and others.
The Malemute Band will offer a variety of holiday selections, such as "An Old Fashioned Sleigh Ride," "Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire," and "Home For The Holiday."
Band director, Bob Boko, pointed out that this is an evening designed for relaxing, entertainment, and celebration of the Christmas season. "These young people are good," he said, "and they have to be heard. I would suggest that if you want to get in, get there early."
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 20, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Alaska is anxious to welcome war veterans to settle in the Territory but wants them to understand that the Territory never was a "get-rich-quick" land except for a limited few.
Delegate Bartlett, who represents the Territory in Congress, warned the veterans that while Alaskans would welcome them heartily they should not "arrive in Alaska broke." He said transportation was expensive up there and most of it was by airplane.
"Don't go at all if you will not have a nest egg upon arrival," he cautioned the veterans.