10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 2010 — U.S. Rep. Don Young told the director of the National Park Service on Wednesday that the federal agency is "overreaching" its authority by stopping boaters on the Yukon River for safety checks as they travel through the Yukon-Charley Rivers National Preserve.
Young met Wednesday with National Park Service Director Jon Jarvis and Alaska Regional Director Sue Masica to discuss "the egregious abuse of power displayed" by park service employees this summer, according to a news release issued by Young's office.
Young is the latest party to enter the fray on behalf of Jim Wilde, the 70-year-old Central man who was arrested by park service rangers in September during what federal officials say was a routine safety check. Wilde was traveling on the Yukon River within the preserve when two rangers approached his boat and demanded to conduct a safety check.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 1995 — Amid the Friday chaos of hundreds of young bodies splashing in and around Hamme Pool, Jason Shaffer, Treg McLaughlin, Dustin Woster and Luke Thomas found a dry spot for a game of cards.
The boys, members of the North Pole Aquatics Club swim team, were among more than 200 grade-schoolers ages 8 to 14 competing at the Alaska Age Groups Swimming Championships. With coaches at three Fairbanks-area clubs devoted to teaching the sport, swimming is a popular way to beat the cold.
Shaffer and his friends played a card game of their own invention, using an orange Thermarest pad for a table. Shaffer, 9, had just won the 50-yard back stroke for his 10-and-under age group. Putting his cards down, he spoke of why he liked swimming.
‘‘I like the competition, and to see my friends, and the trophies,” he said. “But mostly to have fun.”
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 1970 — The school board last night voted to recommend to the Borough Assembly purchase of school sites in Hamilton Acres and along the Chena River.
The school site recommendation restated the board’s interest in obtaining one or two school sites in the Hamilton Acres area. First preference of three available plots of land was the Bentley site on the Steese Highway.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 2, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 1, 1945 — TOKYO — The Japanese House of Representatives overrode today a demand that wartime leaders of the Diet resign, and Premier Baron Kijuro Shidehara urged "calmness" in the government's own investigation of war responsibility.
Shunting aside a Liberal Party resolution calling upon Diet members who helped bring on hostilities to resign without delay, the House gave overwhelming approval, Kyodo News Agency said, to a Progressive Party resolution blasting all who joined "militarist and bureaucrats" in promoting the war. Of Diet members, however, the resolution asked only that they "silently reflect upon their past deeds."
Shidehara told the House of Peers today that "it is a grave matter to try to judge others. Those who were responsible for the war have committed serious blunders, but in so doing they had no intention of betraying their country."