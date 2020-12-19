10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 2010 — Both of Alaska’s senators voted Saturday to end the ban on gays serving openly in the military.
The bill passed the Senate 65-31, with six Republicans, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski, joining with Democrats to lift the 17-year-old Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell policy.
Murkowski said earlier this month she would support repealing the policy after reviewing a military study that found allowing gays to serve openly will have little impact on service members, and that most are in favor of changing the policy.
The senator said Saturday that most of those who contacted her office opposed to the repeal were not actually from Alaska.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1995 — JUNEAU — Southeast Alaska’s timber industry was disheartened while environmentalists were buoyed by President Clinton’s veto Monday of legislation that would have opened up Tongass National Forest to more logging.
Clinton vetoed a spending bill to cover expenses for the federal Interior Department, legislation to which U.S. Sen. Ted Stevens, R-Alaska, had managed to tack on the Tongass logging provision.
That bill would have forced the U.S. Forest Service-to free up enough timber in the Tongass to restore the logging industry’s declining employment to 1990 levels. About 1,100 timber jobs, 40 percent of the workforce, have disappeared since then, with much of the decline stemming from the closure of two Alaska Pulp Corp. mills in Sitka and Wrangell.
Clinton, though, rejected the legislation, saying it could have been harmful to the environment in Tongass, the country’s largest national forest.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1970 — WASHINGTON — The Interior Department hopes to submit a statement on the environmental impact of the trans Alaska pipeline for review by other federal agencies in early January, according to department sources.
Department officials hope to do this before a Jan. 8 hearing in federal court here on conservationists request to see certain departmental memoranda related to the statement.
The department has been drafting the environmental impact statement, required by a 1969 law, since late October.
According to sources close to the former Interior Secretary, Walter J. Hickel had hoped to speed up the process and submit the statement to the President's Council on Environmental Quality shortly before he was fired by President Nixon.
In the wake of Hickel's firing last month, the pipeline project seemed to be in limbo.
However, Interior Department sources indicate that the project is still proceeding pretty much on schedule, in spite of Hickel's dismissal.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — A proposal to reimburse gold mine owners for losses caused by the government's shutdown of their properties during the war is before a Congressional Committee.
Dr. Wilbur Nelson, former chief of the Mining Division of the War Production Board, told a House Subcommittee yesterday he didn't favor the shutdown order. He said he didn't feel it was justified.
But "higher ups" in WPB, he said, insisted on the action. He did not identify them.