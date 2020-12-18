10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 2010 — The Army announced Friday that thousands of soldiers from Fairbanks will be deployed to Afghanistan in 2011.
The 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry will be heading to Afghanistan for one year in May 2011 as part of Operation Enduring Freedom.
More than 4,000 soldiers make up the brigade, which has spent the past 15 months in reset mode after returning from a yearlong deployment to Iraq’s Baquba region. Before being re-flagged the l-25th, Fort Wainwright’s 172nd Stryker brigade also deployed to Iraq in 2005 and 2006. This will be the brigade’s first mission to Afghanistan.
The brigade’s former commander, Col. Burt Thompson, described the Baquba deployment as “less kinetic” than the 172nd’s mission and more about turning control of the region over to Iraqis. Thompson also said in September 2009 that he expected the Stryker brigade to deploy again in about 18 months.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 1995 — Imagine the alarm clock ringing at 4:15 a.m. You smack it silent and swivel your feet to the floor. Leaving behind warm blankets and unfinished dreams, you take the first sluggish steps of the day.
You dress, wash down an English muffin with a glass of orange juice and drive to the Big Dipper Ice Arena, which is chilly and cavernous with no bodies in the plastic seats. You tighten the laces of your skates. As your blades bite the ice at 5 a m., you’re finally reminded of why you’re doing this skating makes you feel wonderful.
Imagine repeating the ritual almost every weekday for four years straight, and you begin to fathom the commitment of Kristina Jernstrom. Jernstrom, 16, is a junior at West Valley High School who last Wednesday became the first Fairbanks skater to qualify for the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships, to be held in San Jose, Calif., in January. She earned the trip to nationals by finishing second among a dozen other young women in a western regional competition held in Burbank, Calif., on Dec. 13. At nationals, she’ll again compete against 12 other girls, the top Junior-ranked skaters in the country.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 1970 — Patrons of the College Post Office had their consciences tweaked yesterday by a female Siamese cat and her five kittens which were apparently deserted there Wednesday evening. When employees of the post office arrived at work Thursday morning the cat and five kittens were found sitting in a box under a pay telephone installed on the wall.
"They probably were locked in around 9 p.m. by a carrier," Doreen Barnett, a window clerk at the post office said. By 10 a.m. one of the five kittens had been taken home by a good-hearted Fairbanksan.
"We don't have anything to do with them," Mrs. Barnett said. "They'll be picked up before the day's over."
The clerk said animals are deserted at the post office a couple of times a year." No postal employees adopted any of the kittens, but they did buy condensed milk and cat food for the mother cat. The four remaining — kittens and their mother sat in a 15 by 18 inch cardboard box with a tissue paper floor, watching themselves being watched by curious post office visitors. The can of condensed milk and some dry cat food also sat on the bottom of the box.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 18, 1945 — TOKYO, Japan — The late President Roosevelt suggested a meeting with Prince Fumimaro Konoye in 1941 — possibly in October — to discuss peace and named Juneau, Alaska as a possible site for the talks, it was disclosed in Konoye's memoirs, completed shortly before he committed suicide.
Japan's answer to an American plan to preserve peace in the Pacific was blocked for eight days in the spring of 1941 while Foreign Minister Yosuke Matsuoka sought to learn Germany's attitude toward the negotiations, Prince Konoye worte in his memoirs.