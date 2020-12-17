10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 2010 — The city’s urban planning committee formally laid to rest a 4-year push to convert downtown to two-way traffic this week.
“The beauty is the uncertainty is over,” said David van den Berg, executive director of the Fairbanks Downtown Association, the most vocal proponent of two-way streets. “Now we can start to move other projects forward.”
The Fairbanks Metropolitan Area Transportation System committee, or FMATS, decided Wednesday to stop evaluating two-way traffic on Cushman and Barnette streets. The committee had approved an environmental study in June after a consulting firm recommended, and many local business owners lobbied for, two-way streets and two-way bridges for downtown. The study hadn’t begun yet.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1995 — Santa’s probably in for some writer’s cramp this year.
The postal service estimates its North Pole branch will receive about 50,000 letters to Santa this holiday season, up from 20,000 last year.
North Pole Postmaster Steve Cornelius attributes the increase to the U.S. Postal Service publishing his branch’s address nationwide for people interested in mailing their stamped Christmas letters to Alaska to get a North Pole postmark
“There’s a large interest in our North Pole postmark,” Cornelius said.
Last year 400,000 pieces of mail received the requested North Pole, Alaska postmark. The huge canceling task is shared at Christmastime by postal workers at the Downtown and Airport stations. About the same number of postmark only requests are expected this year, Cornelius said
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1970 — Fairbanks contractors will meet with University of Alaska planning officials in Anchorage this weekend to discuss new bidding procedures under consideration within the UA's Office of Planning and Operations.
A system of management contracting which has found success at the University of California will be presented by Jim 'Red' Abbot, construction coordinator for the California institution.
The new program is designed to safeguard institutions and agencies planning construction programs from incurring unmanageable cost increases due to monetary escalation between the time of bidding for a construction project and the eventual work.
"We hope to preserve competitive bidding yet improve our chances of working within our budget," Dick Holden, an architectural planner for the UA said today.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Mindful of atomic age possibilities, the United States and Canada are beginning to work out joint plans to defend North America against any attack from Asia or Europe across the north polar regions.
Disclosing this today, Allied diplomatic officials said one of the first steps taken by this country was the assignment of six observers to accompany a Canadian Army-Airforces expedition on an 81-day arctic exploration.
Assigned the task of gathering military and scientific information, this expedition has been designated officially "Exercise Musk-Ox" by the Canadian government. It will cover 3,100 miles through territory which heretofore has been considered an impenetrable barrier against attack.