10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 2010 — An air quality advisory remains in effect through Friday afternoon for the Fairbanks area.
Residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough are encouraged to avoid or limit prolonged exertion because of a harmful pollutant known as PM 2.5.
“It got really cold (Tuesday) night,” borough air quality technician Jim McCormick said. “I think we had additional cold air move into the pool that sits over Fairbanks. That diluted it a little bit. With activity (Wednesday), it started building again.”
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 1995 — One of the highest judges in the state had a hard time getting to work Friday. He couldn’t get through the metal detector at the courthouse.
An Alaska Supreme Court justice set off the detector numerous times while trying to get in the Fairbanks state courthouse, where the court was meeting.
And no guard on duty at the door recognized the justice.
Eventually, according to trooper Sgt. Chuck Lovejoy, another guard was found who recognized the justice and escorted him into the building through another door.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 1970 — VALDEZ — A labor dispute involving Alyeska Pipeline Service Co., the Laborers Union and a Native group has resulted in picketing of preparatory work on the trans Alaska pipeline project at Valdez.
A picket line was erected around a Valdez pipe storage yard Tuesday by Anchorage Local 341 of the Laborers and Hod Carriers Union, which is attempting to organize a crew of Native workmen preparing sections of pipe for coating.
Teamsters who just had begun unloading a Japanese freighter laden with about 10 miles of the 48-inch pipe decided Tuesday to honor the picket line. But officials said the unloading resumed when Valdez City Manager Dale Cutler agreed to permit stacking of pipe in open areas in Valdez.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 16, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Dec. 15, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Truman called urgently today for a quick political unification of China beginning with a truce between the Communists and the Nationalists.
He backed his plan with outright American economic pressure.
He justified American intervention in the interest of Chinese unity on the ground that such unity is vital to a United Nations peace.