10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 2010 — Federal environmental regulators said Friday a bridge proposed to span the Tanana River represents too big of an environmental risk.
The concern may not stop the project, which has attracted strong advocacy from public officials in the Interior, but it represents at least a crimp in the plan. Managers hope to start construction next year on a bridge-and-levee project that could last four years. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wrote its letter of objection Friday to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It follows a similar letter sent in November and arrives alongside similar concerns from several other public agencies.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1995 — Commercial flight service throughout rural Alaska would decline as a result of rule changes proposed Thursday by the federal Transportation Department, say owners of the two Fairbanks-based air carriers.
“For years the FAA has pushed us to get these bigger, safer planes,” said Larry Chenaille, owner of Larry’s Flying Service. “Now they’re making it impossible to fly them.”
In the past, commuter air services using planes with less than 30 seats have operated under safety rules less cumbersome than those imposed on larger carriers.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1970 — Mayor Julian Rice today answered statements made in Monday’s News-Miner by John Manley, general manager of the Alaska Railroad who took exception to Rice’s earlier comments on the proposed railroad 15 per cent rate hike.
Rice had charged the railroad’s price for hauling bulk petroleum products was too high. Manley had replied in a statement saying the railroad’s price on this item had dropped steadily over the years, from $1.23 per cwt. in 1955 to 78 cents per cwt. in 1969.
Said the mayor, “I found very interesting his comments concerning the reduction in rates on POL (petroleum, oil, lubricants) over the years and was well aware of them. But the mere fact that he lowered a grossly outrageous price down to a price that is somewhat less outrageous but still outrageous is no great commentary on their (the railroad’s) public spirited attitude.”
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1945 — LONDON — The United States was selected today as the site for the United Nations Organization.
After a roll call vote of 30 to 14, with six abstentions in the committee of the preparatory commission, Canada moved to make the decision unanimous. This motion was seconded by Philip Noel-Baker for Britain and the Norwegian delegate.