10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 2010 — JUNEAU — Republican Joe Miller is taking his challenge to Alaska's U.S. Senate race to the state Supreme Court.
Miller filed his appeal Monday, three days after a lower court ruled against his lawsuit challenging how the state counted write-in ballots for his rival, Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Arguments are set for Friday.
"We have consistently asserted that the law should be followed strictly," Miller said in a statement. "The fact that the legislature stated that there should be 'no exception' to the ballot counting method is what, in our view, should govern this matter."
Murkowski ran a write-in campaign, the likes of which Alaska has never seen, after losing the GOP primary to Miller. The state, relying on case law, used discretion in determining voter intent, allowing for ballots with misspellings to be counted toward Murkowski's tally.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1995 — Some Fairbanksans may not be feeling any warm fuzzies this year following a fire that destroyed the mills of the country’s main producer of Polartec fleece Monday.
Local retailers who make products from the soft material worry there will be a dearth of the popular fabric with the destruction of Malden Mills in Massachusetts. Only one other mill in the country makes the patented material.
“I figure you won’t be able to get your hands on any in a couple of weeks,” said Joan Skilbred, owner of Dogwood Designs in Two Rivers, which produces outdoor wear made from Polartec. “They had the best quality and they had the lion’s share of the business and it’s gone.”
Businesses in Fairbanks use the material to make everything from whimsical hats, to expedition climbing gear, to dog booties. Nationally, big companies such as L.L. Bean buy Polartec from Malden Mills for their jackets, gloves and mittens.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1970 — The Fairbanks City Council in a special meeting this morning passed a resolution which could result in the city being reimbursed for about half of the $735,000 spent to repair streets following the flood of 1967.
The resolution gives City Manager Wally Droz authorization to apply for the funds which may be available as the result of a federal law passed in 1969.
According to Ed Martin, director of public works, the money, if it's obtained, would be of great benefit to the city. However, he said, "We don't even know if the federal government has the money at the moment."
Martin explained the government money could be used to pay for all road work (including street lights) of a permanent nature, necessary as the result of a disaster.
The city has already spent about $735,000, Martin said, and "it would be great if we could get half of it back."
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Development of Alaska is being retarded because the government pulls its purse strings too tight Gov. Ernest Gruening of the Territory said today.
Here for his annual visit, to urge the Budget Bureau and Congress to increase the Territory's appropriations, Gruening in an interview answered questions as to Alaska's development with hesitation but emphatically.
"If we are to take care of the war veterans who will want to settle in Alaska the federal government must develop a program that really will open up and develop our great resources," he said.