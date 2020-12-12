10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 12, 2010 — Carey Mills said there's not much doubt that a trail leads to his mining claim 11 miles south of Eagle — a pickup can make it down the rutted path along Teddys Fork Creek to his 880-acre gold prospect. The state of Alaska agrees, and it has charted the Fortymile Station Eagle Trail as one of more than 600 right-of-way trails in the state.
That view isn't shared by the federal government and some of Mills' neighbors. For the past three years, the Bureau of Land Management has denied Mills access to the 40-mile path, which passes through property belonging to the federal government, two Native corporations and a neighboring mining claim.
They say using the unrecognized trail amounts to trespassing.
"At this point, there's not an agreement that these things exist," BLM District Manager Bob Schneider said.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 12, 1995 — The Fairbanks public health laboratory would move to Anchorage, along with 15 employees, under a cost-saving plan being recommended by Health and Social Services Commissioner Karen Perdue.
Perdue, who was in Fairbanks Monday to talk to Interior lawmakers about the proposal, said merging the state’s public health labs in Juneau, Fairbanks and Anchorage into a yet-to-be-built facility in Anchorage would save the state an estimated $1 million annually.
“Government is downsizing, and I think the public wants that,” Perdue said. “We’ve done all the studies, and they show a centralized lab would be the most cost-effective."
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 12, 1970 — There will be no purge within the Alaska State Troopers, according to the new Commissioner of Public Safety, Emory W. Chappie, who was a victim of a purge within that organization four years ago.
Chappie said today that he did not expect to make any personnel changes or transfers in the Department of Public Safety. He made it clear that Capt. Donald McQueen will remain as Regional Commander of the Troopers in Fairbanks.
Chappie was fired in February 1967 from his post as commander of the Northern District, Alaska State Police, after hitting the deputy commissioner of public safety, James Calhoon, at Trooper headquarters here.
Chappie had earlier indicated that he was going to resign.
After four years away from the public safety department, Chappie said that he has no bad feelings toward anyone in the organization as a result of his leaving. According to Chappie there will be a smooth transition because the department has stayed clear of politics.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 12, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of State James Byrnes left by plane today for Moscow where he plans to tackle half a dozen critical issues on which Big Three cooperation has been stalled.
Among these issues are atomic energy and an eventual European peace conference.
Byrnes' top aim at the Foreign Ministers meeting will be to advise Molotov fully of Anglo-American-Canadian plans for turning over atomic energy problems to the United Nations in January. He intends to seek Molotov's reaction to this project and to solicit Russian support for creation of a special United Nations Commission at London to work out atomic controls.