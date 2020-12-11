10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 2010 — JUNEAU — A judge on Friday ruled against Republican Joe Miller's lawsuit challenging how Alaska counted write-in votes for rival Lisa Murkowski in their Senate race, delivering a crushing blow to the Tea Party-backed candidate's longshot legal fight.
Judge William Carey's ruling all but ends Miller's hopes of getting relief in state court. Miller can appeal to the state Supreme Court, and his spokesman said he was mulling the option, but Carey cited past decisions by the high court in his ruling.
The judge said his decision to throw out Miller's lawsuit wouldn't take effect until Tuesday to allow time for an appeal.
Miller spokesman Randy DeSoto said there are still outstanding issues "in terms of wanting to get a true and accurate count, and we don't feel like we're there yet."
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1995 — More than $27 million worth of new buildings went up in the city this past construction season causing construction officials to look optimistically toward the future.
City Building official Steve Shuttleworth said five projects inside city limits in a six-month window boosted the average considerably.
He said the new projects included the new Wedgewood Hotel, the Comfort Inn on the Chena River, MLH Manor, the new senior citizens building on Seventh Avenue, the Fairbanks Native Association’s alcohol rehabilitation center and the addition of the out-patient service center at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
“There’s not one simple answer to the reason for the influx,” Shuttleworth said. “Just a little luck and the right circumstances.”
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1970 — The Northwest Project Study Group participants today announced that they have made significant progress in a $12 million research and feasibility study of a proposed $2.5 billion natural gas pipeline from the North Slope of Alaska to Central Canada and the mid-western United States.
A joint progress report said that a $3 million arctic test facility now under construction at Sans Sault Rapids on the McKenzie River will be ready in February to begin extensive tests of pipeline construction and operation under arctic conditions. The report also said experts have been retained to advise on many matters ranging from ecology and wildlife preservation to financing the proposed pipeline.
The project was initiated last July by three petroleum companies with oil and gas production interests on the North Slope of Alaska and three natural gas pipeline companies serving Canada and midwestern U.S.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 11, 1945 — Information that commercial airlines may be granted use of airport facilities at Ladd Field — excepting hangar space — was received by the City Council last night from Col. Louis Merrick, commander of the local base.
Writing in response to a query from the council, Col. Merrick said that individual applications should be submitted by the various airline companies who desire to use the field. The following is quoted from the commander's letter:
"Information has been received from Headquarters, Alaskan Department, that individual applications should be submitted by the different airline to that Headquarters, APO 942, c/o Postmaster Seattle, Washington, containing the following information:
a. Approximate number of landings that will be made by the applicant each month at Ladd Field, based on their normal operating schedule.