10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 10, 2010 — New research shows that the oldest Alaska dinosaurs just got a whole lot older.
Scientists from the university of Alaska Fairbanks have confirmed that dinosaur tracks on the Alaska Peninsula date back to the Jurassic Period, 150 million years ago. That's 50 million years earlier than the oldest dinosaur fossil previously found in Alaska.
University of Alaska Museum of the North Earth Sciences Curator Patrick Druckenmiller said the three-clawed footprints found in sandstone probably belong to a human-sized, meat-eating dinosaur.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 10, 1995 — Santa had some elves help wrap toys for him Saturday, as about 65 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts cleaned and wrapped every toy that Santa’s Clearing House will give to needy families.
Clearing house director, Bill Lane, said the scouts worked in shifts from about 8 a m. to 4 p.m., doing work he thought would take much longer.
“They got a tremendous amount of work done in about five hours that I thought would take several days,’’ he said.
Lane said he needs some adult elves Tuesday to help unload the three 40-foot trailers full of food that are set to arrive. The food will be packaged and given to elderly and needy families throughout the Fairbanks area before Christmas.
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 10, 1970 — Among the items on tonight's Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will be a public hearing on an ordinance which will zone parts of Aurora and Johnston subdivisions and a resolution endorsing establishment of a community college in Fairbanks.
The resolution could be of considerably more importance than one would judge from superficial perusal and could be the first step in a widely expanded vocational educational program in the area. The subject was discussed at an assembly work session last night.
Also to be considered tonight will be a request from Gus Rodes for an executive session. Rodes is requesting the session to discuss an election contest investigation into the eligibility of present borough chairman John Carlson. Rodes had protested Carlson's election, but was over-ruled by John Gustafson, the assemblyman who conducted the investigation. In his letter, Rodes asked the session because, he hints, something might be discussed which could "reflect unfavorably on the honor of the assembly or a member of it."
The assembly meets in Room 102 of Lathrop High School, 8 p.m.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 10, 1945 — SPOKANE, Wash. — The Northwest Mining Association ended its 51st annual convention here Saturday after adopting a "declaration of policy" resolution declaring that gold mine operators should be reimbursed "for capital losses and unreimbursed maintenance costs" resulting from the wartime closure of mines.
The Association urged that the Federal government grant adequate loans to rehabilitate mine properties.
The declaration also contended that:
Indian reservations should be created only by Congress, and the law conferring such authority on the Secretary of Interior should be repealed.
A highway should be constructed to Alaska west of the Rocky Mountains connecting Pacific Northwest highways with usable portions of the Alcan Highway.