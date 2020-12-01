10 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 2010 — Now that the first aquatic invasive plant has been found in Alaska, right here in Fairbanks no less, state and federal officials have to figure out what to do with it.
The plant, which carries the scientific name Elodea canadensis, was documented in the Chena Slough and the Chena River this summer by U.S. Forest Service ecologist Trish Wurtz and biological technician Nick Lisuzzo.
How it got there is uncertain, but Wurtz said it’s “almost guaranteed” that someone dumped it into the slough from an aquarium sometime in the past 10 years. Elodea is commonly used as a plant in aquariums. Wurtz said she and Lisuzzo found “a bunch of red clay balls” in the silt underneath the Nordale Road bridge in the slough. They had been dumped out of a hydroponic growing system or an aquarium.
25 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1995 — In 30 years of selling encyclopedias, Alberta Sutton has never felt so pessimistic.
“The day of the field rep is quickly dying,” Sutton said.
After selling 3,000 sets over 30 years, Sutton is ready to throw in the towel. The field is not what it used to be.
“People are into computers and technology,” she said. “There’s plenty of ways to use the computer. Why put an encyclopedia on it?”
50 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1970 — Weather conditions which create a potential for air pollution can be forecast just as conditions creating a potential for wind, snow or clear skies.
Dan Sala, meteorologist in charge for the National Weather Service, explained that the weather service plans to release an air pollution potential statement when the conditions indicate that a high possibility of pollution may exist. Their first statement was issued yesterday.
75 YEARS AGO
Dec. 1, 1945 —WASHINGTON — Pearl Harbor investigators today skirted one of the war’s top military secrets — how we broke the Japanese code — in their scrutiny of events preceding the Pacific bastion attack almost four years ago.
In a painstaking inquiry into operation “magic,” as the War Department called the code-breaking project, the Senate-House Committee ordered up the work sheets of cryptographers who pieced out the meaning of Japanese military and diplomatic messages.