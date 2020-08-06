10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 2010 — Tara Vaughn looks like she’s been studying Michael Jackson her whole life, and it’s not far from the truth.
Since she was a first-grader, the 11-year-old University Park student has been fascinated with the King of Pop’s silky style.
“When I first saw him on the TV, he inspired me,” she said. “Everything about him was just amazing.”
Vaughn channeled the late pop star during an intricately choreographed performance at the “Fairbanks Has Talent” show at the Tanana Valley State Fair on Sunday night. She dazzled the cheering crowd in the Big Top Entertainment Tent by mimicking Jackson’s signature dance moves to “Dangerous,” from a perfect moonwalk to a hat-tossing finale.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1995 — ANCHORAGE — A General Accounting Office review of repairs to more than 4,900 deficiencies along the trans-Alaska pipeline says progress is being made, but the pace of work is slower than planned.
The GAO report, released Tuesday by the House Committee on Resources, is the first of its kind to grade Anchorage-based Alyeska Pipeline Service Co. on its effort to correct lapses along the 800-mile oil line. Alaska oil accounts for about 20 percent of domestic production.
The Accounting Office said Alyeska had corrected 62 percent of deficiencies uncovered in a series of audits, including an unfavorable Bureau of Land Management review in 1993.
In a report to Congress, Alyeska had said most repair work would be done by December 1994.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Aug. 8, 1970 — With the huge sea lift of tugs and barges scheduled to arrive at Prudhoe Bay around noon today, about 130 workmen collected from Alaska and the smaller states flew oat of Fairbanks yesterday to handle the unloading.
The tugs and barges were slowed by close ice and were "wriggling through the last few miles" to Prudhoe Bay, Richard Swenson, expediter for Arctic Marine Freighters, said yesterday. The sea lift had expected to arrive on the North Slope late last night.
The approximately 170,000 tons of equipment destined for Prudhoe Bay included 116,000 tons of 48-inch pipe and various miscellaneous cargo. Swenson said unloading would require from four to six weeks.
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 9, 1945 — WASHINGTON, D. C. — Invading Russian armies, 1,200 American and British carrier planes, and second atom bombing attack brought Japan its worst day of the war today.
In rapid succession:
1 — Red Army columns opened a gigantic pincers drive on northern Manchuria a few hours after Moscow declared war on Japan, the Tokyo radio said.
2 — Unchallenged, 1,200 bombers and fighters swept over the entire northern half of Honshu Island, "the mainland of Japan."
3 — Superfortresses carried out a successful atom bomb attack on Nagasaki, southern Nipponese port.
4 — Allied warships, Tokyo reported, shelled the steel city of Kamaishi on Northern Honshu.