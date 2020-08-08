10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 8, 2010 — There’s no secret formula behind a demolition derby. After all, what could be more fun on a summer day than witnessing big crashes, twisted metal and the occasional engine fire?
It was more than enough to attract an overflow crowd to the Mitchell Raceway on Saturday, as spectators and drivers got to enjoy every repressed driver’s fantasy.
“You can’t do it on the highway, but you sure can do it here,” said Steve Dahl of North Pole, who got behind the wheel of a beat-up Ford Crown Victoria. “It’s my cure for road rage, I guess.”
Twenty-one racers, from as far away as Wyoming and Minnesota, made it to the only demolition derby of the Fairbanks season. The winning prize money of $2,000 probably wasn’t enough to cover expenses, but money isn’t really the point.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 8, 1995 — It starts at the gates of the Tanana Valley State Fair.
Free stuff. Lots of it.
Two women gave away colorful pencils and animal erasers at the fair’s red gate Monday night. In the Borealis Pavilion, it was a beggar’s dream.
Free pencils, pens, bumper stickers and key chains. Free dog biscuits, balloons, buttons and candy.
Just ask 12-year-old Katie Richards. The girl and her younger sister, 9-year-old Mallory, came to the fair armed with plastic goodie bags.
“Can I have a biscuit for my dog Haze?” little Katie asked JoAnne Prins, an employee at 49er Feeds, the Eagle dog food distributor in Fairbanks. “And I also have a cat.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 8, 1970 — SEATTLE — The federal government is still waiting for a look at plans for the Trans Alaska Pipeline System's oil pipeline from Prudhoe Bay to Valdez, Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel said here Thursday.
"There's no deadline," Hickel told a news conference. "If they present plans for the pipeline, we'll evaluate them. I would think they'd file the plan between late fall and early spring."
The 710-mile TAPS line is being urged both by Alaska and Washington State interests to bolster their lagging economy.
"Everyone wants it to happen," said Hickel. "But they want it to happen right. We've never had a pipeline like this before. I'm looking ahead at its effect for the next 50 years."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 8, 1945 — GUAM — The obliterating blast of a single atomic bomb dropped by a lone Superfortress destroyed 60 per cent of the important Japanese city of Hiroshima and today Tokyo admitted that practically nothing escaped death in the bomb's scorching path.
"Those outdoors burned to death, while those indoors were killed by indescribable pressure and heat," reported Tokyo. It said that Hiroshima was in "disastrous ruin" and that houses and buildings were "crushed."
The newspaper Ashai Shimbun appealed to the people to remain calm under the "inhuman" bombing and "to pledge to fight through until the last."