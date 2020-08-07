10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 2010 — Helium balloons at the Tanana Valley State Fair have been grounded.
The fair, responding to concerns from the nearby Creamers Field Migratory Waterfowl Refuge, has banned vendors from giving away helium-filled balloons this year. The balloons have been a common souvenir during previous fairs, frequently offered by merchants and political candidates.
But those balloons frequently got loose, and many of them landed on the bird-rich refuge next to the fairgrounds. After discussions with refuge officials, the fair decided it would be easiest to solve the problem by banning the helium-balloon giveaways.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1995 — Not all glaciers move at a glacial pace.
Indeed, the last time Southeast Alaska’s Variegated Glacier awakened, in 1982-83, parts of it moved as fast as half a football field a day. Now this littler neighbor of Hubbard Glacier — near Yakutat Bay on the panhandle — is surging again.
“You can hear it creaking and popping,” said the glacier’s biggest fan, geophysicist Will Harrison. “And you can hear it hissing.”
Harrison, a physics professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute, hikes close enough to hear the glacier these days. News of the surge surprised Harrison, who had predicted Variegated Glacier would not move again until 1999.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1970 — A short, fat and very black bear standing four and one-half feet on his hind legs, was noticed by some Lutheran Church campers at Alaskaland early this morning and captured. Jack Tripp, manager of Alaskaland, is excited about the animal's convenient arrival.
"We'd really like to keep him," Tripp said this morning.
He told of the campers, who are staying on the grounds, and how they saw the young bear silhouetted on the roof of one of the buildings at Alaskaland at 1:30 a.m.
"He was on a sod roof," Tripp said, "and was doing fine. But when he got onto a slanted metal roof he slid off."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 7, 1945 — WASHINGTON — Secretary of War Henry L. Stimson has cold-watered the idea that there may be commercial use of atomic energy soon after this war because of discoveries connected with the atomic bomb. He says bluntly:
"It will be a matter of much further research and development to design machine for the conversion of atomic energy into useful power. How long this will take no one can predict but it will certainly be a period of many years."
But — granted that eventually atomic energy can be used for peaceful purposes — vital questions affecting mankind's future may have to be answered.
Uranium is the ore essential to production of the atomic bomb.