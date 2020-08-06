10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 2010 — Don Burt has seen a lot during his 40 years as a food vendor at the Tanana Valley State Fair, which opens today.
“I’ve seen snow here at the fair,” the Anchor Point resident said. “I’ve seen 100 degrees.”
The 70-year-old, who operates the Patty Wagon with his partner, Vision Money, has seen the fair grow from a small agricultural event to a roaring carnival. Burt has seen buildings burn and buildings collapse, he said. He’s seen five fair managers come and go.
Fair officials marked Burt’s longevity on Thursday with praise, a banner and a plaque.
“I’m surprised that it lasted this long,” Burt said.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1995 — CHENA HOT SPRINGS — The reindeer arrived Saturday zipped in a green body bag with black plastic cloaking its head.
Lifted from the bed of an Alaska State Trooper pickup, the 200-pound doe was under a blue tarp, glassy brown eyes opened, flesh warm, and a trickle of congealed blood on her temple where a bullet entered and killed her 90 minutes earlier.
It was the job of the 20 women in the field dressing class of the Becoming an Outdoors Woman clinic to remove the hide, gut the animal, and salvage its meat.
Hunting guides Sharon McLeod Everett and Mike Tinker showed the women how to take a knife with a rounded tip and slice the hide from neck to anus. It was silent except for a faint ripping sound as the women watched the first cut.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1970 — WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Mike Gravel of Alaska announced today he will co-sponsor legislation aimed at bringing about the paving and reconstruction of the Canadian segment of the Alaska Highway is well as the connecting highway to Haines.
The senator said the provision is contained in the Federal Aid to Highway Act of 1970 which will be introduced next week by Sen. Jennings Randolph (D-W.Va.), chairman of the senate public works committee.
Gravel, who Is also a member of the committee, said the highway act calls for negotiations between the U.S. and Canada "for the purpose of entering into a suitable agreement authorizing paving and reconstructing the Alaska Highway from Dawson Creek to the Alaska border, but not limited to necessary highway realignment."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 6, 1945 — LOS ALAMOS, N. Mex. — The age of atomic force, described by the War Department as most destructive known to man, was ushered in July 17, 1945, when a group of renowned scientists and military leaders gathered in New Mexico's desert wastelands to witness the results of the $2,000,000,000 experiment.
The War Department disclosed today that the test took place on that date on an isolated section of the Alamogordo, N. M., air base, 120 miles southeast of Albuquerque, at 5:30 a.m.
The blast from that test jarred windows in homes as distant as southern Arizona.