10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 2010 — The school board approved a list of capital projects for 2012 that included renovations at Barnette Magnet School and Ryan Middle School, a new elementary school for North Pole, district-wide technology upgrades and a slew of infrastructure improvements on Tuesday.
Now the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District can submit the plan, which is effectively a list of priorities, to the state to apply for grant funding. The 15-item list includes some projects that are expensive and urgent.
“This list has been growing in the last few years,” said Dave Ferree, assistant superintendent of facilities management for the school district.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1995 — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will close the Chitina personal-use fishery on the Copper River for the rest of August by emergency order, effective 8 p.m. Sunday, because dipnetters have caught too many salmon in the last two weeks.
The popular fishery will reopen Sept. 1 through Sept. 30. “We’re done for August,” said Andy Hoffman, area management biologist for the Copper River and Prince William Sound.
But the fishery won't be the only thing that shuts down, says Rita Hatch, owner of the Chitina Saloon and one of two gas stations in the tiny town.
“It just kills our business,” Hatch said. “All our business is related to fishing and the (Wrangell-St. Elias) national park.”
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1970 — The Alaska Sportsmen's Council, upset by regulations which the military has imposed upon persons who would hunt on military property, has pledged to stand behind any sportsman who runs afoul of those regulations.
According to the organization's president, Joe Nava of Fairbanks, "We ire not at all satisfied (with the recent relaxing of some of those regulations) and will do whatever is necessary to help anybody who is troubled by them. If the military takes anybody to court we will stand behind him with legal help."
Nava said the council was pleased to see the military has backed off on the registration of weapons. "This, of course, was an infringement of our rights in the first place. It points out the fact that some people would capriciously require registration if there were not others like the sportsmen of Alaska who would stand up and scream in opposition."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 5, 1945 — The News-Miner did not print on this date. Here is an item from Aug. 4, 1945 — WITH PRESIDENT TRUMAN ABOARD U.S.S. AUGUSTA — President Truman's oft-expressed view that a solution can be found for every legitimate controversy emerged today as one of his major contributions to the Berlin conference.
Presiding over the sessions with geniality and good humor, he early convinced the British and Russian leaders that no avenue of compromise should be abandoned.
The protocol which emerged in the small hours of Thursday was based in large measure upon agenda the President brought with him in writing to the first meeting.