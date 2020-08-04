10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 2010 — The city of Fairbanks is building speed humps and traffic circles in Hamilton Acres and Shannon Park this summer to slow down speeding motorists.
Four traffic circles are under construction in Hamilton Acres, two each on C and E streets. Three are being built on D Street in Shannon Park. Each neighborhood is getting dozens of speed humps, which are similar to speed bumps but shorter and wider.
“You are seeing these quiet neighborhoods get an influx of traffic and people want us to do something,” said Michael Schmetzer, Fairbanks public works director. “You break up that long, straight street that makes people speed. The idea is to put in passive measures to force people to travel slower.”
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1995 — No matter what side observers take on this week’s controversial tribal rights ruling by a federal judge, they all agree on one thing: It’s far from the last word on the existence of “Indian country” in Alaska.
“It’s only in the seventh year of litigation,” said Mike Walleri, an attorney for Tanana Chiefs Conference, a non-profit Native corporation for the Interior. “It's one step in a very long piece of litigation.”
That latest step is U.S. District Court Judge H. Russel Holland’s ruling Wednesday that tribal governments in Alaska don’t have the same broad legal powers as Lower 48 tribes. Some tribes in other states have the power to levy taxes on outsiders, police their own communities and manage fish and game on their land, called Indian country.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1970 — It looks like the official population of Fairbanks might be increased by some 4,000 persons, according to a letter City Mgr. Wallis Droz has received from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The bureau's letter, which Droz received yesterday, said it would ask its Jeffersonville, Ind., office to "prepare a cost estimate for providing data for the annexations which occurred in Fairbanks as well as several places in Alaska."
The letter continued, "the exact timing of the work will have to be developed in a way that it does not interfere with processing of census results. In any event, the certification should be available well before the end of 1970."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 4, 1945 — SEATTLE — Earliest construction of the Alaska Highway link through British Columbia is being urged by the Advisory Commission of Gov. Mon C. Wallgren of Washington.
Kirby Billingsley of Wenatchee, chairman of the Commission's Highway Committee, said the support of Pacific Coast and Mountain states' organizations was being asked.
He said congressional parties stopping in Seattle en route to Alaska had expressed themselves as in favor of the project.