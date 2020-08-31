10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 2010 — River running took on a new meaning Monday afternoon as nine-year-old water skier Amber Hajdukovich skimmed over the calm waters of the Chena River powered by a six-member sled dog team running along a sandbar.
Amber’s best water ski run lasted 17 seconds before the dog team, led by Yukon Quest musher Brent Sass, ran out of sandbar and into the shallows.
Bystanders watching from across the river at Compeau’s riverbank boat landing laughed and cheered at the spectacle, all part of a hastily put together lineup of “Stupid Alaskan Tricks” for a New York media developer and cameraman who were on hand for the display and four other uniquely Alaska specialties.
Monica Clark, 17, pulled 10 chin ups on a moose rack supported by a forklift.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1995 — The mud bog is strictly temporary along Chena Hot Springs Road, says the state’s project manager for the $4.1 million repaving project.
“The rain is slowing us down. It’s pretty sloppy right now, but we plan to pave all of that by the end of September,” said highway engineer Stephen Henry. He was referring to the torn-up stretch of road between miles l through 20, where traffic has slowed to a trickle controlled by flaggers and pilot cars.
The section from Mile 7 to the current construction area is also slated for resurfacing, but that work won’t begin until April and will be limited to scraping the existing blacktop and repaving it.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1970 — The 425-foot, two-week-old radio tower at KJNP at North Pole was destroyed early Sunday morning in what State Troopers described as "malicious destruction of private property."
The uninsured loss was estimated in excess of $20,000. The station continued its regular broadcasts, however, over a smaller tower which was installed when the station first went on the air.
The tower, erected to enable the religious station to increase its power to 50,000 watts, ended up a twisted mass of steel. Sixty feet fell to one side of the concrete base and the remainder crashed on the other side. Hundreds of feet of steel guy wires mingled in what station manager Don Nelson described as a "horrible mess."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 31, 1945 — The Chena River, already at near the stage it reached three weeks ago, may rise as much as two feet farther, it was reported today by the U.S. Weather Bureau.
The rise of the river during the period, August 1 to 8, was 4.9 feet, during which time there was 1.53 inches of precipitation. Precipitation from August 23 to date has been 2.51 inches. The rise in the river has been 4.7 feet since its low point August 26.
Very little data on river stages is available, the bureau said, but during the damaging flood of 1930 the river rose 7 feet while 3.28 inches of precipitation fell. At that time, however, two days brought 2.40 inches of rainfall, while the heaviest storm of the last few days was 1.08 on August 29.