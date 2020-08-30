10 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 2010 — They almost can’t believe it themselves.
A ragtag band of volunteers managed to build a park, a community center and a ballfield in the Goldstream Valley in a little more than a decade’s time.
Next up are developing a bicycle skills course, a basketball court and an ice skating rink.
The group, organized under the Goldstream Valley Lions Club, celebrated their accomplishments Sunday at a dedication ceremony and volunteer picnic at the Ken Kunkel Community Center.
25 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1995 — That old clunker left at the landfill may be coming back to Fairbanks in the form of steel building material after the borough’s final summer shipment of smashed cars headed south Tuesday to be recycled in Seattle.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough has earned about $20,000 since it started selling cars left at the landfill to a local scrap metal company, C&R Piping. The company transports the vehicles by rail to Seward and then barges them to Seattle. In Seattle, the cars are sold to a steel mill which melts them down and forms them into rebar and other building products that are sold in the Northwest.
“Sometimes I think of that I might end up buying stuff I shipped down there,” said Dennis Wilfer, president of C&R Piping.
50 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1970 — The News-Miner did not print on this day. Here is an item from Aug. 29, 1970 — ATLANTA, GA. — The senior vice president of Phillips Petroleum Co. said here this week he believes the cost of the Trans Alaska Pipeline System ultimately will reach $2 billion more than double the original estimate.
W.A. "Bob" Roberts of Bartletsville, Okla., made his remarks in a speech to the Petroleum Council of Georgia.
"Scientists have determined that about 20 per cent of the line needs to be elevated," said Roberts, "but some disagree and insist that 80 per cent or more needs to be above the permafrost."
75 YEARS AGO
Aug. 30, 1945 — JUNEAU — Alaska residents in the armed services will receive overseas credit for service in the Aleutians, Pribilofs and Alaska Peninsula west of 150 degrees, it was learned today in a wire from Delegate Barlett's office to Governor Gruening.
"While this decision does not give Alaskans everything they desired," said Governor Gruening, "it is a great step in advance and a distinct victory for those who have been trying to secure fair play for Alaskans stationed in Alaska. The fact that Alaskans serving in the States receive overseas credit compensates somewhat for their failure to receive it in Southeastern and Central Alaska."